The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol McKissock's avatar
Carol McKissock
14h

Terrorist groups in Canada seem to get a pass on violent hate speech and actual acts of treason. I haven't heard of the government freezing any bank accounts or arresting and jailing any militant terrorists nor have any of these leaders been deported for their actions. Nope, the Liberals need immigrant votes (even the terrorists) to hold on to power so these groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood are given a free pass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Russ Compton's avatar
Russ Compton
14hEdited

The Canadian government's timing of unilateral recognition of the Palestinian State ( to correspond with the UK and France) is completely tone-deaf. Further, it demonstrates ignorance and/or willful blindness to the situation across the MENA geopolitical landscape. The GCC, at the same time, declined to empower HAMAS further. Shameful and dangerous on behalf of Canadians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture