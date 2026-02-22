The Bureau

Crusader 5
11h

Take away, don't trust the Chinese.

Kal Zurkan
9h

With well planned aggressive Chinese intelligence directed from abroad, against our counterintelligence which is on the defensive, it seems that our side does not meet the challenge. Well it isn't a level playing field either given that corrupt officials here are easily bought. Even after all the above takes place, the spymaster, Liu, needs a publicly funded defense lawyer. I doubt that he fails to understand the value of freedom to (patriotic) Americans. Congrats to Alysa Liu.

