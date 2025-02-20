OTTAWA, Canada – In an explosive RCMP transcript, Jody Wilson-Raybould told an investigator that she believed Justin Trudeau and his office had unchecked powers, as evidenced by their potentially unlawful pressure for intervention to block a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, and as Attorney General, she believed Canada needed laws to protect its democracy from the excessive power of the prime minister.

The transcript, released by Democracy Watch, was made public as the organization announced yesterday that it has applied to an Ontario court to proceed with a private prosecution against Trudeau, including a legal opinion from a retired superior court justice supporting charges of obstruction of justice and possibly breach of trust.

The renewed focus on Trudeau's alleged abuse of power in the case, to benefit the Liberal Party’s re-election chances in 2019, gains currency because Trudeau, in his final days of power, has raised eyebrows by announcing plans for Canada's largest-ever infrastructure project, a high-speed rail corridor from Toronto to Quebec City, with SNC-Lavalin—rebranded as AtkinsRéalis Group—being one of the consortium members to win the C$3.9 billion six-year contract. The new RCMP transcript also has relevance because Trudeau and the top aides most implicated in Wilson-Raybould’s allegations, Katie Telford and Gerald Butts, have reportedly thrown their weight behind Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney.

Democracy Watch has complained that the RCMP’s highly redacted transcript indicates a cover-up of a politically influenced investigation. Despite key missing sections, The Bureau’s review of the document shows the former Attorney General believed Trudeau was willing to employ a full phalanx of ministers and top bureaucrats, even retired “eminent” jurists, to make sure he got his way, with Gerald Butts specifically pressing that strategy.

“In our democracy, the power of the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s Office is not checked the way it should be, which requires laws to be changed or amended,” Wilson-Raybould told an RCMP politically-sensitive case detective in Ottawa. “There was a very conscious effort by the government to adhere to what SNC wanted.”

This conclusion apparently stemmed from meetings like her tense encounter with Trudeau’s Clerk of the Privy Council in December 2018, she said.

“Michael Wernick seemed at the time to be trying to play a bit of a go-between with me and the prime minister’s office – in their mind, that I wouldn’t do what they asked me to do, without thinking about it. And Michael Wernick was trying to explain to me the nature of the relationship between the PMO and myself and the Department [of Justice],” she said, adding, “The prime minister, I think, would have liked to have had my authority under the Act, because he would have done something completely different.”

In another meeting with Wernick, Wilson-Raybould described how he repeatedly framed the SNC criminal case around economic concerns and pressed her to take action.

“The Clerk, like he did in the December meeting, was trying to explain to me that I could do more than what I was willing to do. And he again went back to jobs.”

“That was the nature of the fact that I wasn’t doing what the prime minister wanted me to do, and he saw it as entirely within my domain as the Attorney General, and he wasn’t listening to me when I told him no, but just kept at it.”

Wilson-Raybould told the RCMP investigator that Mathieu Bouchard, a senior advisor in the prime minister’s office, and Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s influential top aide, were the ones who raised the idea of involving former Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin in the SNC-Lavalin case. The transcript further reveals that Bouchard allegedly framed intervention in the criminal case as a benefit to SNC-Lavalin—and by extension, to the Liberal Party’s re-election prospects.

“I’m kind of worried at the same time, why it seems that former Chief Justice McLachlin’s name has been brought back by more than one person,” Wilson-Raybould told the RCMP investigator. “There’s Mathieu Bouchard, and then later on there’s also Gerald Butts making mention of former Chief Justice McLachlin. I’m just wondering why?”

“I hate the fact that her name has been, like, invoked in these discussions,” Wilson-Raybould continued. “They assumed that by hiring former Supreme Court justices to get them to render legal advice, it would be in line with what they wanted. And, it shows a complete disregard for the integrity of an individual, thinking that they could manipulate the situation to get what they want.”

This striking claim suggests that the prime minister’s office sought to manufacture legal justifications for their desired outcomes rather than respecting the independence of Canada's legal system. Wilson-Raybould saw this as a deliberate strategy to override due process, particularly in the SNC-Lavalin case.

Wilson-Raybould also told the RCMP investigator that many of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers were deeply engaged in the SNC-Lavalin issue, but she was particularly surprised to be contacted by Scott Brison, who was not actively involved in cabinet discussions on the matter.

Her documentary evidence revealed that Brison had reached out to her, asking if she could personally call the prosecutor handling the SNC case. Wilson-Raybould reacted strongly, exchanging a series of texts with Brison before firmly telling him to stop contacting her about the matter.

These 2020 RCMP interviews echo Wilson-Raybould’s explosive 2019 testimony before Parliament, in which she detailed sustained pressure from the prime minister’s office and senior government officials to interfere in the SNC-Lavalin prosecution.

Wilson-Raybould explained that she had identified 11 individuals involved in the alleged interference from the prime minister’s office, the Privy Council Office, and the Minister of Finance's office. However, she noted that Scott Brison was not initially included in this group.

“Scott Brison wasn’t included in the 11 people,” she told the RCMP investigator. “I had the distinct impression that he knew more than what he was saying. He was trying to take another kick at the can where all his male colleagues had failed.”

As reported this week by The Bureau, SNC-Lavalin, one of Quebec’s largest engineering and construction firms, was charged in 2015 with fraud and corruption over alleged bribes to Libyan officials. In 2018, the Director of Public Prosecutions refused to offer SNC-Lavalin a Deferred Prosecution Agreement, prompting intense lobbying efforts by senior Trudeau officials.

Wilson-Raybould’s top aide, lawyer Jessica Prince, was first approached by Ben Chin in mid-August 2018.

“The case wasn’t on my radar at all,” Prince told an RCMP investigator. “The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is independent and handles tons of cases. We weren’t on top of all of them because the Department of Justice has about 45,000 pieces of litigation of its own.”

She recalled the abruptness of Chin’s outreach.

“He had clearly been speaking—I don’t know to whom—but to somebody at SNC-Lavalin, presumably someone quite high up, and was asking questions about the status of their prosecution.”

Prince described Chin as relentless, continuing to press her even as she tried to deflect.

At one point, he insisted there had to be "a middle ground"—a compromise that would spare SNC-Lavalin from a criminal conviction.

But Prince stood firm.

"There is no middle ground on prosecutorial independence, Ben. Like, you can’t. There’s not. It’s independent, you can’t, you can’t touch it."

The same occurred with Trudeau’s aide, Mathieu Bouchard. Recalling a meeting, Prince told the RCMP she said:

"Look, Mathieu, this is interference, right?"

But Bouchard responded by tying the decision to the political stakes in Quebec, warning that SNC-Lavalin could pull its headquarters from the province.

"He said, ‘You know, Jess, we could have the best policy in the world, but if we… we have to get re-elected, right?’"