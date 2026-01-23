The Bureau

Irene The Insomniac
Carney is orders of magnitude more dangerous for Canada than PM “Selfie” Trudeau ever was.

Barry Hall
I don’t know how much China thinks their influence has impact. Most free thinking people easily see through Beijing’s strategies. Their actions are what most people expect from China. Because Carney is primarily a WEF proponent this suits his agenda, plus he is no doubt benefiting financially.

I personally believe that the Liberal government in Canada has clung on to power through manipulation and dirty tricks, with more than a little help from the Chinese government. Mark Carney is dangerous to Canada, his allegiance is to Davos and Brookfield, not to Canada. I hope that backing China is the rock that he perishes on. It’s difficult to comprehend a man who would treat his own country with such disdain yet we see the same happening in the UK with Starmer and in other Western nations.

China can send out its flood of propaganda and support Western traitors but people everywhere see through the lies and corruption. In the end they will not succeed because good overcomes evil.

