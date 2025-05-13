The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
2hEdited

All the more reason to have Poilievre stay on, due to fact he is unfriendly to China. These so called Canadians should be sent back to China and the CCP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kelly Whitehouse's avatar
Kelly Whitehouse
44m

With the close ties between the Liberal Party and the CCP being further strengthened every day that passes, don't expect any improvement in this situation. The Liberals will allow, even encourage, this to continue until the Conservative Party has been completely subverted by Chinese interests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture