Prime Minister Must Recuse Himself From Liberal Leadership Election; Foreign Interference Demands Investigation
Activist That Presciently Argued For PM's Removal Via LPC Constitution, Calls for Trudeau's Recusal From LPC Board, Citing Bias Toward Mark Carney
By Elbert K. Paul, CPA – CA
I am a registered Liberal and former director and chair of the audit committee of
the Federal Liberal Agency of Canada “(FLAC)” and have served seven leaders
of the Liberal Party of Canada “(LPC)”, including four Prime Ministers. I am a
former partner of a major national accounting firm.
With the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the LPC has the urgent
challenge to respond creatively. That should involve an invigorated and new
vision of the profound needs of Canadians and the world. We are reminded of
the ancient saying:
“Where there is no vision, the people perish...”
The purpose of this Op Ed is twofold – to demonstrate that:
Firstly, although the Prime Minister has resigned, Registered Liberals should demand that, effective immediately, he recuse himself from the LPC board overseeing the leadership process.
Secondly, Registered Liberals should demand an investigation into foreign interference in the LPC leadership process.
As reported in The Bureau on January 7, 2025, “Trudeau Clinging Like A ‘Low-Key Autocrat,’” Jeremy Nuttall correctly asserts:
“This isn’t normal. Not even close. Even the most eccentric of Prime Ministers in any other commonwealth country would likely be licking their wounds in Ibiza by now, watching the chaos unfold from a safe distance. Not this Prime Minister... the only bar lower at this point would be if Trudeau goes back on his promise to resign. I’ll really believe he’s gone when he’s gone.”
And Bloomberg's December 20, 2024 report raises legitimate concerns over a
conflict of interest and apprehension of bias that exists with the Prime Minister
and Mark Carney. Specifically, it reported that Trudeau informed Chrystia
Freeland on December 13, 2024, that she would soon be out as finance minister.
She was deeply upset and felt betrayed. Mark Carney was taking over, Trudeau
told her.
This action toward Chrystia Freeland suggests that the Prime Minister may favour Mark Carney. The Prime Minister is not only the LPC leader, he is also on the board of the LPC. The LPC board will be making key decisions regarding the process for selection of a new leader. To date, the leading candidates are Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland. As a result of his conduct, the Prime Minister is in a conflict of interest and there is an apprehension of bias in favour of Mark Carney.
It is compellingly rational to demand that, effective immediately, the Prime Minister recuse himself from the Liberal Party of Canada board overseeing the Liberal Party of Canada leadership process.
I recommend in my second objective that Registered Liberals should demand an
investigation into possible foreign interference in the LPC leadership process.
On the current LPC website it states that the party looks forward to running a
secure, fair, and national race that will elect the next Leader of the party.
As reported by the CBC on January 10, 2025, in response to concerns about foreign interference, the Liberal leadership contest now requires voters to be Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Liberal Party national campaign co-chair Terry Duguid tells Power & Politics that the party will verify the status of registered voters.
However, my Op Ed dated March 11, 2024, based on The Bureau’s
reporting, demonstrates that the Liberal government, led by the dishonorable
leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has failed to address the following
vital and relevant issues:
a. Expedite Revisions to Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist
Financing Act S.C. 2000, c. 17 r.
b. Immediately respond to the B.C. Cullen Commission Report,
c. Improve the capacity of The Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions
d. Implement immediately a foreign registry like that of the U.S. and Great
Britain.
Also, as reported in my March 2024, Op Ed in The Bureau, an investigation
should be initiated to address contributions totaling $65,000 to the Prime
Minister’s Papineau Federal Liberal Association. These contributions involve
possible contravention of Section 363(1) of the Election Act, being ineligible
contributions from a foreign person or entity. This reporting is detailed in Wilful Blindness Third Edition by Sam Cooper—essential reading for insights into malign foreign powers infiltrating Canada’s political systems, eroding democracy, and threatening prosperity.
To address the profound concern of Registered Liberals and the Canadian public
on the issue of foreign interference I make the following recommendation to be
implemented immediately:
Federal Liberal Agency of Canada, as chief agent of the Liberal Party of Canada
“(LPC)” and independent from the LPC Board, should engage Price Waterhouse
Coopers “(PWC)”, being the LPC external auditors, to investigate foreign
interference in the current LPC leadership election process. The purpose of this
investigation is to demonstrate the efficacy and legitimacy of the LPC leadership process in addressing potential foreign interference to Registered Liberals and the Canadian public.
There is a precedent for this proposed action. I, in my capacity of chair of the
FLAC audit committee, along with others, on March 25, 2013, engaged PWC to
perform certain procedures to ensure the efficacy and effectiveness of the voting
system. PWC reported the results of their investigation to the LPC National
Meeting.
Conclusion
The Canadian liberal democracy is a safeguard against autocracy and includes
many benefits, including individual rights, universal suffrage and participation,
separation of powers, peaceful conflict resolution, economic opportunity and
equality, government transparency and accountability, rule of law and judicial
independence, and self-critique.
We are profoundly blessed in Canada with abundant natural resources and a
gifted ethnic mosaic from around the world. However, there are malign foreign
powers infiltrating our political systems and eroding the extraordinary benefits of Canadian liberal democracy. We are reminded of our call to vigilance in our
National Anthem:
O Canada!
Our home and native land!
True patriot love in all of us command.
With glowing hearts we see thee rise,
The True North strong and free!
From far and wide,
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.
God keep our land glorious and free!
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee
Dude, you're 9 years too late. Do Canada a real service and start the process of winding down the entire Liberal Party. Not a single one of you have the slightest bit of honour. Not a single one of you protested the catastrophy that is Justin Trudeau. Not a single one of you stood up against the ideology that brought Canada to where it is today - on it's knees being mocked by the President of the most powerful nation on earth. Not one. Every one's of you watched and clapped and called your critics names right up until the polling hit 16%. Leave the investigations to the new government. Have a final shred of self respect and fold this cult down. Canada is done with you. Expect maybe those 16%.
Mark Carney and Christia Freeland are both members on the Board of Trustees to the WEF as well. If they proceed forward in this election there needs to be a recusal from being both elected officials and members on the Board of Trustees to the WEF. They should be free from all foreign influence outside the party and country. Just as with the CPP becoming involved in our elections through donations and influence, among other countries, it should also stipulate holding any affiliation to foreign organizations, or receiving financial assistance from international donors and organizations as well. No elected officials should hold seats on foreign organizations, while being in office or running for a leadership roll of any kind, in any political office associated with the Governance of Canada, a sovereign nation.