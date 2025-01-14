By Elbert K. Paul, CPA – CA

I am a registered Liberal and former director and chair of the audit committee of

the Federal Liberal Agency of Canada “(FLAC)” and have served seven leaders

of the Liberal Party of Canada “(LPC)”, including four Prime Ministers. I am a

former partner of a major national accounting firm.

With the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the LPC has the urgent

challenge to respond creatively. That should involve an invigorated and new

vision of the profound needs of Canadians and the world. We are reminded of

the ancient saying:

“Where there is no vision, the people perish...”

The purpose of this Op Ed is twofold – to demonstrate that:

Firstly, although the Prime Minister has resigned, Registered Liberals should demand that, effective immediately, he recuse himself from the LPC board overseeing the leadership process.

Secondly, Registered Liberals should demand an investigation into foreign interference in the LPC leadership process.

As reported in The Bureau on January 7, 2025, “Trudeau Clinging Like A ‘Low-Key Autocrat,’” Jeremy Nuttall correctly asserts:

“This isn’t normal. Not even close. Even the most eccentric of Prime Ministers in any other commonwealth country would likely be licking their wounds in Ibiza by now, watching the chaos unfold from a safe distance. Not this Prime Minister... the only bar lower at this point would be if Trudeau goes back on his promise to resign. I’ll really believe he’s gone when he’s gone.”

And Bloomberg's December 20, 2024 report raises legitimate concerns over a

conflict of interest and apprehension of bias that exists with the Prime Minister

and Mark Carney. Specifically, it reported that Trudeau informed Chrystia

Freeland on December 13, 2024, that she would soon be out as finance minister.

She was deeply upset and felt betrayed. Mark Carney was taking over, Trudeau

told her.

This action toward Chrystia Freeland suggests that the Prime Minister may favour Mark Carney. The Prime Minister is not only the LPC leader, he is also on the board of the LPC. The LPC board will be making key decisions regarding the process for selection of a new leader. To date, the leading candidates are Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland. As a result of his conduct, the Prime Minister is in a conflict of interest and there is an apprehension of bias in favour of Mark Carney.

It is compellingly rational to demand that, effective immediately, the Prime Minister recuse himself from the Liberal Party of Canada board overseeing the Liberal Party of Canada leadership process.

I recommend in my second objective that Registered Liberals should demand an

investigation into possible foreign interference in the LPC leadership process.

On the current LPC website it states that the party looks forward to running a

secure, fair, and national race that will elect the next Leader of the party.

As reported by the CBC on January 10, 2025, in response to concerns about foreign interference, the Liberal leadership contest now requires voters to be Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Liberal Party national campaign co-chair Terry Duguid tells Power & Politics that the party will verify the status of registered voters.

However, my Op Ed dated March 11, 2024, based on The Bureau’s

reporting, demonstrates that the Liberal government, led by the dishonorable

leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has failed to address the following

vital and relevant issues:



a. Expedite Revisions to Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist

Financing Act S.C. 2000, c. 17 r.

b. Immediately respond to the B.C. Cullen Commission Report,

c. Improve the capacity of The Office of the Superintendent of Financial

Institutions

d. Implement immediately a foreign registry like that of the U.S. and Great

Britain.

Also, as reported in my March 2024, Op Ed in The Bureau, an investigation

should be initiated to address contributions totaling $65,000 to the Prime

Minister’s Papineau Federal Liberal Association. These contributions involve

possible contravention of Section 363(1) of the Election Act, being ineligible

contributions from a foreign person or entity. This reporting is detailed in Wilful Blindness Third Edition by Sam Cooper—essential reading for insights into malign foreign powers infiltrating Canada’s political systems, eroding democracy, and threatening prosperity.

To address the profound concern of Registered Liberals and the Canadian public

on the issue of foreign interference I make the following recommendation to be

implemented immediately:

Federal Liberal Agency of Canada, as chief agent of the Liberal Party of Canada

“(LPC)” and independent from the LPC Board, should engage Price Waterhouse

Coopers “(PWC)”, being the LPC external auditors, to investigate foreign

interference in the current LPC leadership election process. The purpose of this

investigation is to demonstrate the efficacy and legitimacy of the LPC leadership process in addressing potential foreign interference to Registered Liberals and the Canadian public.

There is a precedent for this proposed action. I, in my capacity of chair of the

FLAC audit committee, along with others, on March 25, 2013, engaged PWC to

perform certain procedures to ensure the efficacy and effectiveness of the voting

system. PWC reported the results of their investigation to the LPC National

Meeting.

Conclusion

The Canadian liberal democracy is a safeguard against autocracy and includes

many benefits, including individual rights, universal suffrage and participation,

separation of powers, peaceful conflict resolution, economic opportunity and

equality, government transparency and accountability, rule of law and judicial

independence, and self-critique.

We are profoundly blessed in Canada with abundant natural resources and a

gifted ethnic mosaic from around the world. However, there are malign foreign

powers infiltrating our political systems and eroding the extraordinary benefits of Canadian liberal democracy. We are reminded of our call to vigilance in our

National Anthem: