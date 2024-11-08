In February 2018, David Eby and Ding Guo, on the right, attended the Friends of Wenzhou Society banquet with Chinese Consul Tong Xiaoling (yellow jacket turned to podium).

VANCOUVER, Canada — In December 2021, then-Attorney General David Eby approved a $20,000 grant to the Canada Committee 100 Society (CCS100), a community organization led by Ding Guo, a prominent journalist from Shanghai. Ostensibly aimed at supporting anti-racism initiatives and engaging recent Chinese immigrants, the grant has since come under scrutiny from experts and diaspora citizens due to the group’s documented links to Beijing’s United Front and political donors involved in Eby’s 2022 NDP leadership campaign.

A government press release cited Mr. Ding, a personal friend and advisor to Premier Eby, who stated, “This project will help us gather detailed, relevant data on a wide scale. It will also provide opportunities for the Chinese Canadian community, including new immigrants, to engage in the legislative process.” While this mission appears commendable, findings from The Bureau’s review of public records—including a report from the People’s Republic that credits CCS100 with mobilizing voters in the 2019 federal election—suggest a more complex narrative.

A leaked December 2021 intelligence report from CSIS indicates that, following the defeat of two Conservative MPs that year, officials at Vancouver’s Chinese Consulate viewed new Chinese immigrants as “easy to influence” through electoral manipulation. This concern was corroborated by an August 2024 Elections Canada report into the Consulate’s proxy-based interference campaign against Conservative incumbent Kenny Chiu.

While Canadian election networks typically align with domestic party lines, Ding Guo and affiliated entities have reportedly supported candidates across the political spectrum—from the NDP and the Liberal and Conservative parties to the right-wing People’s Party. This ideological flexibility not only breaks with political norms but also suggests broader geopolitical motivations.

Further insights emerge from archived documents indicating that CCS100’s advisory board includes a professor who served as an “Overseas Chinese Representative by Special Invitation” to the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The CPPCC, identified by the Central Intelligence Agency as the core of Beijing’s United Front, seeks to foster connections between Chinese citizens and the Communist Party, extending its influence to foreign nations and diaspora communities.

Charles Burton, a respected sinologist and former Canadian diplomat in China, reviewed open-source findings compiled for this story. His primary concern was CCS100’s inclusion of an “overseas representative” designated by the CPPCC.

“I’m troubled by the idea that a Canadian provincial government would provide a grant to an institution which appears to have links to the Chinese Communist Party through the United Front and the presence of a representative of the CPPCC on its advisory board,” Burton said. “I think that grant should have been better vetted before it was handed over to an institution that may be focused on serving the interests of China.”

Following a historically narrow victory in the October 19 election against B.C.'s Conservatives, and amid judicial ballot recounts in several ridings, Premier David Eby's NDP government did not respond this week to a detailed list of questions sent to the Premier's office.

On CCS100’s website, Ding Guo articulates the organization’s mission to “study political participation, campaigning and campaigning strategies, cultivate political participants.”

A February 2021 report from a United Front department responsible for liaising with “Overseas Chinese” praised CCS100 among a shortlist of Canadian groups “actively carrying out voter education, election mobilization, and fundraising activities” to elect candidates in Canada’s 2019 election.

The society hasn’t responded to questions for this story, but previously stated: “As much as you have been trying so hard to paint an imagination about this organization … Canada Committee 100 Society is a BC-registered non-partisan and not-for-profit community organization dedicated to advocating Canada's diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

However, the society’s advisory roster also includes former Conservative Senator Victor Oh. In June, The Globe and Mail reported that Chinese Canadian human rights activists urged the Hogue Commission to approach statements from Senators Oh and Yuen Pau Woo with caution. The rights group submitted a letter to “highlight these Senators’ close ties with the Chinese government and pro-CCP community leaders in Canada” and asserted that “Senators Woo and Oh appear to be intent on discrediting efforts to uncover and investigate Chinese interference in Canada.”

Further complicating the narrative, The Bureau learned from a source within the Chinese diaspora that in May 2020, Senator Yuen Pau Woo held a private briefing hosted by Ding Guo and CCS100.

Recordings revealed that Woo pledged he was "fighting very hard" to ensure that members associated with officially listed United Front groups don't face what Woo described as a “litmus test” based on their political views and ties to Beijing-affiliated organizations. In that meeting were journalists, including Ding Guo and several contributors to Rise Weekly. Senator Woo did not comment on this tape and suggested questions be directed to the Hogue Commission, which also did not comment.

CCS100 lists two prominent Mandarin-language media outlets—Rise Weekly and Lahoo.ca—as its partners. Both Rise Weekly and Lahoo.ca reportedly published articles endorsing David Eby's 2022 BC NDP leadership campaign.

Meanwhile, Rise Media had already played a significant role in Canada's 2021 federal election, a review of online evidence shows.

Ten days before the election, Liberal candidate Parm Bains, running in Richmond, was interviewed by Rise Media. During the interview, Bains was asked about the Foreign Influence Registry bill tabled by his opponent, Conservative MP Kenny Chiu. Bains responded, “I don't believe that I can support any bill that is viewed as discriminatory against any community.”

The same day, September 10, 2021, Bains received a front-page election advertisement from Rise Weekly and a favorable endorsement article inside the magazine. During the campaign, the Chinese Canadians Go to Vote Association, reportedly started by Rise Media journalists, campaigned for Bains alongside leaders in Vancouver's Chinese community. One community leader campaigning with Bains was later prominently featured in a meeting with President Xi Jinping and United Front Work Department officials.

Bains told The Bureau there was nothing improper in his campaign or statements to Rise Media.

Coincidentally, in September, the Hogue Commission revealed that an Elections Act investigation found Chinese consular officials in Vancouver actively directed a sophisticated campaign against Kenny Chiu during the 2021 federal election. However, the investigation concluded that current Canadian laws couldn’t support charges. The redacted, 112-page Elections Act report, presented at the commission, indicated that PRC-linked actors led a multi-pronged disinformation campaign, leveraging Chinese-language media and social networks to depict Chiu as anti-Chinese and supportive of racist policies.

The findings suggested that some Vancouver community leaders allegedly collaborated with Beijing to influence the election, asserting that “the Consul General, United Front Work Department personnel have, in some cases, traveled to China to participate in meetings at the presidential level in China.” In one redacted section, an unidentified witness testified that a community leader boasted at a post-election banquet that “we”—referring to community networks in Vancouver—“had succeeded in defeating Kenny Chiu.”

Horgan Steps Down

In spring 2022, then-Premier John Horgan formalized what had been anticipated in Victoria, announcing he would step down due to health concerns, thus initiating a BC NDP leadership race. According to photos and a July 27, 2022, Rise Media report analyzed by The Bureau, leaders from CCS100 were invited to attend David Eby’s campaign event that month, where they expressed support for his leadership bid.

In his article, Ding Guo noted that while Eby, as an opposition MLA in 2015, had made “inappropriate remarks” about Chinese real estate speculation during an academic study that linked Mainland Chinese names to a high number of Vancouver mortgages, Eby later addressed accusations of racism by personally apologizing to Ding. After this, Eby began holding regular meetings with CCS100 to seek policy input from influential members of the Chinese community, according to Ding.

“When David Eby asked me for my opinion on running for the position of Premier … I clearly expressed my 200% support for his decision,” Ding wrote. “This is not because I am his friend, but because I see that in the current New Democratic Party government, he is the leader with the best conditions.”

Images from the website of CCS100.

In late June 2022, another community group led by Ding Guo showed support for Eby’s NDP leadership aspirations.

The Chinese Canadian Heritage and Future Foundation (CCHFF), a registered charity co-founded by Ding Guo—and financially linked to several of David Eby’s significant donors—aims to establish a Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver. Photos reveal the group held multiple meetings that summer with Vancouver-area community leaders who meet with United Front cadres in Beijing.

According to a June 28, 2022, report, Ding Guo gave the keynote speech at a B.C. winery, during which the winery owner pledged a $300,000 donation to the CCHFF. Notably, records unearthed by a Mandarin-language analyst assisting The Bureau’s research for this story reveal that the donor amassed his fortune as a Chinese Communist Party official and industrialist in northern China.

The winery owner—who serves as vice-president of a Vancouver community group whose executive is reportedly vetted by Beijing—also donated $1,300 to David Eby’s BC NDP leadership campaign in early August 2022, according to Elections BC records. A relative of the winery owner reportedly contributed the same amount on the same day, while another donor to Eby’s campaign also serves on the CCHFF board.

A question emailed to Ding Guo and CCS100 regarding donations to CCHFF was not answered by the deadline for this story.

On August 15, 2022, Ding Guo made a donation of $1,250 to Eby's NDP leadership campaign. Ding’s relative and two other CCS100 members pledged the same amount.

After winning the leadership race, in November 2022, Eby delivered one of his first speeches to the CCHFF. Additionally, in June 2023, Ding Guo donated $1,400 to the BC NDP, according to records.

The following month CCS100 received a grant of about $5,000 from Eby’s government as part of an “anti-racism legislation” initiative.

Premier David Eby, top left, speaks with leaders of the Chinese Canadian Heritage and Future Foundation (CCHFF) after winning the BC NDP leadership. A photo, top right, documents a $300,000 pledge to CCHFF. Conservative leadership hopeful Patrick Brown, bottom right, meets in mid-2022 with community leaders linked to CCHFF and Beijing’s United Front Work Department. A photo, bottom left, shows a $10,000 donation in 2023 from Beijing-affiliated leaders, who had previously met with Patrick Brown, to Ding Guo’s CCHFF.

In mid-2022, as Eby launched his NDP leadership campaign, a network including Ding Guo, CCS100, leaders of the Chinese Canadian Heritage and Future Foundation, and related donors also supported federal Conservative leadership candidate Patrick Brown.

According to multiple investigative findings and diaspora source interviews, CCS100’s Ding Guo and Senator Victor Oh wielded significant influence in mobilizing diaspora communities to support Brown, especially during the 2022 Conservative leadership race.

Vancouver investigative journalist Bob Mackin reported in 2022 Brown made at least two trips to Vancouver to meet with leaders of groups affiliated with the Chinese Consulate’s Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, an arm of Beijing’s United Front Work Department. Both of these entities have been associated with Beijing’s interference in Canada’s diaspora, immigration judgments show.

The most recent ruling from 2023 finds that the Overseas Office, which was absorbed into the United Front in 2018, deploys thousands of Party-State officials worldwide to infiltrate and influence diaspora groups. According to the ruling, these officials leverage “Overseas Chinese associations and media” and employ “Marxist-Leninist mass line tactics” to build bonds “between the Party and the masses, win over non-CCP community leaders, neutralize Party critics, and systematically shut down adversaries.”

A recent U.S. Congressional committee report recommended that lawmakers consider banning United Front entities in the United States. However, some contend that these groups are legitimate community engagement efforts. To date, no official investigations in British Columbia have confirmed any wrongdoing related to alleged United Front activity highlighted in CSIS documents.

Notably, RCMP investigations into alleged "Chinese police stations" in Vancouver—focused on certain Chinese community leaders who have been photographed with Canadian political figures, including David Eby and Patrick Brown—have not resulted in charges. In 2018, both Eby and Ding met Consul General Tong Xiaoling and leaders of the Wenzhou Friendship Society, one of the groups later named in RCMP investigations.

Leaders of the association deny any wrongdoing.

As reported by Bob Mackin, Sing Tao Daily’s April 2, 2022, edition included a photograph of Patrick Brown at a boardroom table with about a dozen people for an event hosted by CCS100. Society founder Ding Guo was seated next to Brown, former leader of the Conservative Party in Ontario.

Mackin reported that Brown, now a Toronto-area mayor, didn’t respond to requests for comment on these meetings.

“The Sing Tao story said some of the attendees told Brown the party should learn from the defeat of two Conservative MPs in the 2021 election,” Mackin reported, adding “that was a reference to incumbents Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong, who were replaced by Liberals Parm Bains and Wilson Miao.”

According to The Bureau’s analysis of leaked CSIS documents, a December 20, 2021, report reveals that a Vancouver Chinese Consulate official remarked that the defeat of two Conservative MPs in the 2021 federal election indicated that Mainland Chinese immigrants were “beginning to show their strength during elections.”

The two defeated MPs are believed to be Kenny Chiu and Alice Wong.

“According to the consulate official, ethnic Chinese voters should be influenced/educated about certain key points” for Canada’s upcoming federal election, the CSIS document states.

One of these points was that the Conservative Party was “opposed to individuals from mainland PRC.”

Another point was that “Chinese voters should be told if the CPC [Conservative Party] wins a federal election, the CPC will follow the path of former United States President Donald Trump and ban Chinese students from certain universities.”

In a separate CSIS document reviewed by The Bureau, an October 2022 Intelligence Assessment indicates that “a PRC-linked proxy” was attempting in 2022 to “help elect the next leader of a federal political party in Canada.” This unidentified Chinese agent “and their associates” were “actively signing up party members—and paying their membership fees—in order to support a particular leadership candidate.”