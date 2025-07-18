The Bureau

John Snow
14h

Great article Sam, but just the complexity of these cases shows how difficult it will be to prosecute these people with all their shell companies and web of clandestine connections. Not to mention the massive governmental resources these cases will require to successfully prosecute.

Here in Canada you have to wonder about the acquisition spree Ruby Lui has been on only a decade after moving to Canada. Back in China Lui "served as a former member of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body."

https://financialpost.com/news/retail-marketing/who-is-weihong-liu-the-b-c-billionaire-who-is-buying-28-hudsons-bay-leases

Somehow the amount of capital acquired in the short time she has spent in Canada does not pass the smell test. Seems like we are witnessing Tzu's art of war in real time in both Canada and the USA. When will the citizenry wake up before it is too late?

CF
9h

Thank heavens for the US investigative services that they are able to get the potential information necessary to bring this case. I watched her eyes as she was escorted to the detention center and they very fleetingly revealed hate directed to the media. Just flat stare hatred. Poor Linda.

