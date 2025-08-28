The Bureau

Discussion about this post

Jim M
1h

It is shameful that The Bureau is the only media outlet reporting on this. The level of crime syndication, the drug and trafficking routes is advanced, first world, while Canada's policing and judicial processes are third world, unable to put these criminals in jail and keep them there. We have

- a Border Czar puppet who has no authority over our federal police or border officers,

- no cooperation with superior American police agencies who ask us to coordinate,

- no laws like RICO which would allow us to prosecute cartels and money launderers

- a justice system where known convicted criminals are given bail, same day

annnnnnd

infiltration/influence by the Chinese communists in every level of gov't.

Canada's criminal justice system needs a serious overhaul, modeling successful systems in other countries. It feels like for 10 years, our country has stagnated, putting too much emphasis on woke, DEI nonsense. The amount of money we have spent on these programs, here and sending it abroad to other third world countries is insane. We need to keep that money here to do REALLY SERIOUS reform in this country.

Thanks for your work Sam Cooper!

Daniel thomas's avatar
Daniel thomas
1h

Sam Cooper to the government : hey can we have RICO laws and better cooperation with US law enforcement agencies?

Mark Carney: best I can do is empty promises, flying around Canada to take photos with fellow liberal politicians and "tough trade talk."

