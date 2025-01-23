By Jeremy Nuttall

Poised to have a fairly straight path to the seat of power in Canada, Pierre Poilievre should seize the opportunity to address the issues truly holding back the prosperity of Canadians, rather than dredging up tired Conservative Party ideas we’ve heard in every election.

Case in point: his most pointy campaign prong—the carbon tax.

Amidst the hysteria of threats emanating from the President of the United States, overshadowing Canada’s news cycle, Poilievre’s relentless crusade against the carbon tax feels dated.

Perhaps because we’ve had two elections since the tax was introduced, pitching this one as the “carbon tax election” seems contrived and pointless.

Standing behind a podium emblazoned with ‘Axe the Tax’ (speaking of worn-out slogans) while Canadian politicians elsewhere hinted at “bloodshed” as the cost of a U.S. takeover of Canada came across as quaint earlier this month—folksy even.

Now, with Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland both hinting they might repeal the tax, it’s even more of a moot point.

Assuming the election plays out as polls suggest and the Conservatives win, Poilievre will find himself in a rare position: heading a strong majority government with his two top national rivals in disarray.

With the Liberals and NDP severely weakened, the Conservatives won’t need to cater to fringe right-wing elements to stave off what remains of the People’s Party. In effect, Poilievre has the freedom to frame this election around any issue he chooses.

He could use what looks like a likely first term to make real progress on Canada’s most entrenched challenges, such as the lack of transparency in government—a problem worsened under the Liberals.

So, why waste this opportunity on the carbon tax? It’s not 2015. Bigger issues are at play, and even from a cost-of-living perspective, the carbon tax isn’t hitting Canadians’ wallets as hard as housing and food costs.

The tax costs Canadians anywhere from $30 to $75 a month, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation quoting figures from the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s analysis of the Federal Fuel Charge. Yes, that’s not nothing. But compare that to the fact that in recent years, average rent in Canada has risen by almost $400 a month, while groceries cost at least $36 more each month.

Let’s have an election about those issues.

Or how about reintroducing a housing strategy that works? Breaking up monopolies that gouge Canadians? Tackling the looming challenges posed by Donald Trump’s policies? Empowering regulators to actually regulate?

Just this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. settled with BMO for $40 million over charges related to the bank’s bond selling. How about an election focused on financial crime and regulatory reform?

When you consider the severity of Canada’s corruption issues—issues that erode the nation’s ability to secure a future for its people—they far outweigh the impact of the carbon tax.

These are the problems truly draining Canadians’ wallets and undercutting their chances at prosperity. Yet, for decades, they’ve received scant attention from successive governments. On many fronts, the federal government has actively obstructed action.

Meanwhile, much of Canada’s media sidesteps these topics under the pretense that Canadians don’t care, or because of the effort required for in-depth reporting.

Sure, if the carbon tax bothers you so much, by all means, scrap it. But ask yourself: is it really as damaging to Canadians as the billions of dollars laundered through our economy each year?

If Poilievre doesn’t need to capture Canadians’ imaginations to win this election, he has the rare chance to turn this campaign into a policy-driven masterclass—an opportunity to tackle the systemic problems plaguing the country.

Poilievre should understand that if he wants to be remembered fondly as a prime minister, addressing the real sources of Canada’s struggles will have a far greater impact than endless “axe the tax” sloganeering.