The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller's avatar
Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller
6h

“Iran is a load-bearing pillar of the CRINK axis…” Not only is this the place for little known events and quick incisive comments, but in a few words, sentences come with imagery, too. Is Canada then a small tree, very happy with its trunk, branches and leaves, but full of pine beetles easily identified as cartels, UF’s, $ launderers, immigration fraudsters, and elected officials who…. You know the stories. You read them here.

Reply
Share
Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
5hEdited

The power of communist style countries is what happens when all the wealth & power stay in the hands of a few & subjugate the population. The federal gvt has been for decades amassing power into Ottawa and at the same time amassing power in the hands of the PMO away from the subjugated elected members. Canada is falling under the communist rule of a supreme leader, amassing/concentrating power, into the hands of whatever prime minister is allowed to sit there for the new world order. Canada will be in trump's target, it already is and right now many cdns see him as a welcome party guest to a bad party even with his bad manners.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture