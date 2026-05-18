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Marylou Speelman's avatar
Marylou Speelman
2hEdited

I do not trust the Liberal Government's Strategic Partnership with China. The allowance of the RCMP working with the CCP security in Canada, not to mention them allowing China's media access to Canada, screams out loud to all countries once allied with Canada to be very wary. The Liberal's Bill C-22 is essentially following in the very foot steps of the Communist Regimes acts of servailence of their own citisens. All allied countries should engage only under deep cautionary rules, as Canada is now a vassal state of the Chinese Communist Party. This is how I, as a Canadian citisen, see our once free and democratic country, let alone any of our allies, the Five Eyes Security, or our long time neighbor and biggest trading partner, the United States. Canada is now a failed democracy, with infiltrated and failed Institutions through out all levels of Governence.

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Carole Saville's avatar
Carole Saville
2h

As an Alberta separatist, this is just another reason to divorce Canada.

Alberta's trade with the US accounts for about 90% of our trade, something like $130 billion in bilateral trade.

Considering that the rest of Canada is okay with land locking us, yet taking billions of dollars from us annually, we have a better friend in the US, Ottawa certainly is our enemy.

The US relies on Alberta supply chains for many jobs. Ottawa relies on us for our money. With the US we have bilateral trade agreements. With Ottawa we just get to give them our money and get pretty much nothing in return.

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