The Bureau

The Bureau

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G M's avatar
G M
2h

Thanks for the information.

I find it strange that most of the rest of the media is very uninterested in this topic.

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
2h

For over 10 years Canadians (voters) have allowed the Liberal gov't to do whatever they want. The Liberals play by their rules; not fairly, not with integrity and not in the best interest of Canadians.

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