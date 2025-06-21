The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
2h

There are rumors that the steel for the new Pattullo Bridge is sourced from China. Starting to wonder if Premier Eby loves a certain party more than the NDP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
1h

A forensic audit must be done to ensure there have been no kickbacks paid through various CCP front organizations in BC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture