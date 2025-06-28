The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barryonthefly's avatar
Barryonthefly
7h

I’d like to thank Prime Minister Trump for protecting Canadians from the CCP because apparently no one else will.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Carr's avatar
Susan Carr
8h

Keep it up Sam. Never stop. I don’t always comment, but rest assured I follow, forward, repost all your work. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture