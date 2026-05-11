The Bureau

The Bureau

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ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
13h

Carney, with the help of fellow Chinese communist business leaders like Dominic Barton, is actively transitioning Canada to a centralized net zero command economy, social credit society and censorship governance. Where is the red line before the USA takes decisive action as this is a clear and present danger to US national security?

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Dean Baxendale's avatar
Dean Baxendale
13hEdited

Inside the gates is exactly what is taking place with the Chinese communist party.

We allowed them in without understanding their objectives, their intentions or their ambitions for global hegemony.

It’s a new World Order or a reform and checking of the institutions that embrace the totalitarian alternative to a world where individual freedom is still revered and embraced.

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