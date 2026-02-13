The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pommier's avatar
Dan Pommier
2h

How much longer will the U.S, put up with this nonsense? They know their neighbour is not behaving in a manner that keeps North America at an arms length from from these CCP cretins. The administration down south will react to this threat, the sooner the better. I say bring it on.

Reply
Share
tim's avatar
tim
2h

One would be inclined to wonder what a forensic audit would uncover, regarding how much money has flowed from Peoples Republic of China to King Kong Carney's personal coffers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture