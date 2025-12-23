The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wanderer's avatar
wanderer
2h

Can't even begin with imagine how these people are living!!! And the liberals love how china's govt works!!

I check every label of everything I buy. I will not buy from China! They are so corrupt!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dean Baxendale's avatar
Dean Baxendale
2h

Dimon knows a lot about the evils of communism under the CCP and what it means for humanity or what is left of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture