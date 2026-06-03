The Bureau

The Bureau

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Judy3X's avatar
Judy3X
10h

"theatre of "imported" conflicts that stoke intercultural hostilities or projected hate and violence."

Best description yet. We have IMPORTED our enemies under the guise of compassion.

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Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503's avatar
Luxuria Luxuria Condo 503
10h

Is anyone really surprised by this. Another group of talking heads that do nothing but recommend more talking heads

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