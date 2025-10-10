The Bureau

CF
7h

I 100 percent hope this happens. Keep pushing Mr. Clement. PEI is a small enough entity the Liberals just might throw a crust of bread to those of us who would like to see the feds actually do something rather than travel around the world to speak to friends with nothing of benefit to Canada actually resulting.

Patrick May
7h

Will the Canadian (Liberal) government have the will to say no to China's money? We keep voicing our concerns, and yet we continue to treat Red China like any other country. When will we see China for what she really is - a brutal dictatorship on the level of Nazi Germany and Stalinist Russia? China ought NOT to be treated as a respectable member of the community of nations, but a pariah state. Can we say no to Red China? Will we?

