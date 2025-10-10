Garry Clement speaks at a press conference in Ottawa regarding his land transaction probe in PEI.

By Garry Clement

OTTAWA — When we held the press conference unveiling Canada Under Siege: How P.E.I. Became a Forward Operating Base for the Chinese Communist Party, we did much more than launch a book. We set down a marker: Canada has entered a new era of contestation — over influence, sovereignty, and the integrity of its democratic institutions.

Now, the question we pose to every political actor — federal, provincial, and municipal — is this: On which side of history will you stand?

This is not mere politics. The allegations in our investigation — and the public’s response — point to the potential subversion of public trust, the exploitation of regulatory gaps, and the infiltration of elite networks. These are matters of national security, democratic resilience, and public accountability. They demand more than press releases or rhetorical resolve — they demand action, reform, and reckoning.

Former MP Wayne Easter has already joined the call, demanding a federal public inquiry with full powers — the kind that can compel testimony, subpoena documents, and expose hidden relationships. If political leaders are serious about preserving Canada’s sovereignty, they must support it — not stall it.

A public inquiry is not a luxury or a gesture. It is the only mechanism that can transparently and credibly:

Expose facts — who bought what property, with what funds, and under whose direction.





Map influence pathways — how donations, immigration programs, religious institutions, or campaign ties may have connected to external interests.





Provide accountability — for public servants, political actors, and private intermediaries operating in the shadows.





Develop safeguards — to close loopholes in land ownership, immigration, beneficial-ownership, and foreign-agent laws.





Restore public trust — by showing Canadians that no one is above scrutiny when it comes to foreign interference.





Without such a process, we risk allowing opaque “soft-power” networks to operate as if they are untouchable.

To date, the response from many politicians has ranged from cautious interest to outright deferral. That is no longer acceptable.

What must happen next

1. Public endorsement of a strong inquiry

Every party and officeholder must state clearly their support for a public inquiry of real scope and independence — free from restrictive terms or political interference.

2. Cease obstruction and delay

Delay is the worst cover-up. Any attempt to narrow mandates, dilute powers, or drag out timelines will be judged harshly by history.

3. Commit to full cooperation

Ministers and bureaucracies must pledge to turn over documents, waive privilege where appropriate, and ensure transparency. If political staff or ministers have had contact with implicated parties, disclosure must follow.

4. Advance complementary reforms

While the inquiry proceeds, Parliament should move on parallel legislation:

A Foreign Agents and Influence Registry





Stronger beneficial-ownership transparency





Stricter land-ownership and zoning oversight, including for religious or foreign-linked groups





Reforms to immigration and investment programs — particularly the PNP — to close “visa-for-influence” loopholes





5. Engage Canadians directly

Demystify the threat. Hold public hearings nationwide. Make the inquiry accessible and participatory so citizens understand what’s at stake — and why it matters.

Ask yourself: what is the alternative? Continuing with the status quo means allowing hidden influences to accumulate until they reach critical mass. Too often, well-intentioned economic or cultural engagement becomes a Trojan horse.

On P.E.I., we saw how Bliss & Wisdom’s land accumulation raised alarms, prompting a limited provincial review through the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. But a provincial review cannot cross federal boundaries or compel key witnesses.

Other democracies — Australia, the U.S., the U.K. — have already strengthened counter-foreign-interference laws, tightened political-donation oversight, and enforced anti-money-laundering statutes. Canada cannot afford to lag behind.

Political leaders of every stripe — Conservative, Liberal, NDP, Green, Bloc, and provincial — now face a clear test. Will you stand for transparency and integrity, or for tactical silence and institutional inertia?

In every era, Canadian leaders have confronted defining moments — on civil rights, constitutional reform, reconciliation, war and peace. This is one of those moments.

The public will remember. Future generations will ask: Did your government act decisively? Did you protect Canada’s sovereignty? Did you uphold accountability?

Choose now — by supporting a robust, independent federal public inquiry.

Choose now — by enacting the legislative and institutional reforms we need.

Choose now — by telling Canadians, with conviction: We will not let foreign influence erode our democracy quietly.

The side of history is not an abstraction. It’s a choice — made in public, and remembered forever.