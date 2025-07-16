This confirmed image of medical waste and Chinese-labelled testing equipment was obtained by The Bureau from a group of PEI residents concerned about activities on monastery land.

By Garry Clement

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND — When Islanders recently learned that syringes, catheters, bloody blankets, and even bottles of blood had been dumped on remote property owned by a Buddhist organization in this eastern Canadian province, the reaction was one of stunned disbelief. Even more unsettling than the discovery itself was the response: a vague apology from the monks and nuns, who promised to “clean it up immediately,” but offered no explanation as to how such biomedical waste — the kind that raises serious questions about unregulated medical procedures — ended up there in the first place.

This is not an isolated incident. It is the latest manifestation of a pattern that has become all too familiar to Prince Edward Island residents: the secretive, evasive behavior of foreign-funded groups whose presence in our communities is growing rapidly and largely unchecked. It’s a story of whispers and quiet land acquisitions, of parallel systems and opaque intentions — all taking place in a manner that increasingly appears to dovetail with the strategic aims of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Buddhist group in question, Bliss and Wisdom, first arrived on the Island 17 years ago. At the time, there was no mention — publicly or privately — of plans to relocate thousands of Taiwanese and, increasingly, PRC nationals to build what is now beginning to resemble a self-contained enclave. And yet today, their footprint spans schools, a university, sprawling agricultural operations, and now — we must ask — possibly an unregulated health system?

The medical waste discovered raises deeply troubling questions. Were medical procedures being conducted on site? If so, by whom, for whom, and under what legal and hygienic standards? What explains the presence of pediatric materials reportedly found nearby — evidence suggesting the presence of children? Was the waste connected to the reported tuberculosis outbreak among monks? And most of all — why were Islanders not told?

Images captured by PEI residents concerned with secretive activities on monastery land.

This isn’t just a story of negligence. It’s a story of willful opacity. It’s about a network that operates apart from rather than within the community, shielding its actions from scrutiny and counting on public deference — or disinterest — to continue unchecked.

This is no longer simply a local zoning or sanitation issue. The implications of a foreign-backed group establishing an insulated, secretive infrastructure within Canada — complete with its own education, food production, real estate development, and potentially health services — must be examined within a broader geopolitical context.

We know that the Chinese Communist Party utilizes religious institutions, diaspora communities, and cultural outreach organizations as tools in its United Front strategy — a global influence campaign designed to co-opt foreign systems and suppress dissent abroad. While not every individual involved may be complicit or even aware of this broader strategy, the structural design of these communities often mimics tactics documented in Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Europe.

The fact that this group, flush with offshore money, operates without transparency while acquiring vast tracts of rural Canadian land should deeply concern citizens and policymakers alike.

It’s time to ask some uncomfortable questions: Why have our local and provincial leaders remained largely silent? Why are there no public inquiries into the legality of private medical practices, the source of biomedical waste, or the tax status of such institutions? And why has the community — despite mounting evidence — allowed itself to be sidelined?

There is growing unease among Islanders that we are witnessing the slow erasure of our own sovereignty, not through tanks or hackers, but through land deals, cultural silos, and behind-the-scenes influence. If left unchecked, the “newcomers” won’t just be part of the wider society — they will become the wider society, on their terms.

The time for polite silence is over. Islanders deserve answers — not just about the blood, the syringes, and the waste — but about the broader ambitions of those behind it. Transparency must replace secrecy. Accountability must replace deference. And national security must no longer be a taboo topic when foreign-funded enclaves begin to rival local institutions in scale and ambition.

Our sovereignty — both civic and national — depends on it.

Former senior RCMP officer Garry Clement is author with Dean Baxendale and Michel Juneau Katsuya of the forthcoming book Canada Under Siege. He consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP