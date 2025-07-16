The Bureau

Marylou Speelman
3h

OMG! It just keeps getting worse. Unbelievable.

CF
2h

I was surprised to learn this is a supposed Buddhist enclave. PEI governing bodies have a lot to answer for. The community can fiddle around the edges and take pictures but they might want to try a little more assertive actions.

