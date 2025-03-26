WASHINGTON — China presents the broadest threat to U.S. national security as America’s military pivots its focus to the Indo-Pacific and Beijing accelerates its strategy to subsume Taiwan, according to a sweeping new intelligence assessment and analysis of comments from top American and Taiwanese security officials. The unclassified report from the United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence, released this week, lays out the Intelligence Community’s consensus on near-term threats, identifying China as the only nation with both the capability and ambition to supplant American global leadership across military, economic, technological, and political realms.

The annual threat assessment outlines how the Chinese Communist Party is pursuing a long-term strategic goal known as the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” by 2049. That vision, the report says, includes building a “world-class” military, projecting global power, and coercing adversaries through cyber, trade, and influence operations — all while suppressing dissent and extending Beijing’s ideological and economic reach.

The most immediate risk centers on Taiwan. This morning, after U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth declared that “no one should question the U.S.’s resolve to defend its interests in the Indo-Pacific,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu responded on X: “The US resolve in maintaining peace & stability in the IndoPacific is welcomed & appreciated by the freedom-loving people of Taiwan. We’ll also toughen our self-defense to deter aggression & safeguard our democracy. Won’t allow any dictator to take our freedom away.”

Wu, Taiwan’s most prominent diplomat, also serves as the island’s top National Security Council official.

Hegseth’s speech before U.S. forces in Hawaii carried a tone of unambiguous force, spotlighting the development of new F-47 long-range jets designed for operations in the Indo-Pacific — a message unlikely to go unnoticed in Beijing.

“We will do this with the deterrent power of the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” Hegseth said, pointing to Washington’s investment in “the longest-range, most stealth, fighter jet platform the world has ever seen, which is needed specifically, in this part of the world.”

According to the US intelligence report, the People’s Liberation Army continues to build the capability to deter — and, if needed, defeat — U.S. intervention in the Taiwan Strait. China’s third aircraft carrier, Fujian, began sea trials in 2024 and is expected to enter service this year. Its Rocket Force has likely fielded the DF-27 missile, with a range of 5,000 to 8,000 kilometers and a hypersonic glide vehicle payload, capable of targeting U.S. forces in Guam, Hawaii, or Alaska. China is also expanding its nuclear arsenal, expected to grow from 500 warheads to more than 1,000 by 2030.

The PLA is working to “intensify the scope, size, and pace” of military operations near Taiwan while simultaneously deploying economic pressure and diplomatic isolation tactics. The report warns that the PRC has steadily eroded Taiwan’s international recognition — shrinking the number of countries with formal ties to Taipei from 22 in 2016 to just 12 today.

A conflict over Taiwan, even without U.S. involvement, would significantly disrupt global trade and semiconductor access, the report notes, since Taiwan is home to some of the most advanced chip fabrication facilities in the world — a vulnerability Washington views as both economic and strategic.

The report warns that China remains the “most active and persistent cyber threat” to U.S. government and private-sector systems. The Intelligence Community publicly links China to two major operations: Volt Typhoon, which pre-positioned access to U.S. critical infrastructure, and Salt Typhoon, which compromised American telecommunications networks.

These operations are not merely for espionage, the report warns. In a future crisis or military confrontation — which recent intelligence suggests would center on Beijing’s efforts to blockade and land forces on Taiwan — China is likely to leverage these footholds to disrupt American logistics, stoke panic, and delay military mobilization. Sectors at risk include energy, transportation, communications, and water utilities — especially in the Western Pacific.

But China’s incursions on American soil are already more lethal and threatening than cybersecurity breaches alone, the report suggests. It draws a direct line from China’s chemical export sector to the deadly synthetic opioid crisis in the United States. More than 52,000 Americans died from fentanyl-related overdoses in the 12 months ending in October 2024. While this represents a 33 percent decline from the previous year — due in part to naloxone availability — the crisis remains dire. The intelligence assessment notes that, without more aggressive enforcement measures, China is unlikely to sufficiently constrain the activities of chemical suppliers enabling fentanyl production.

“Mexico-based (transnational gangs) — including the Sinaloa Cartel and the New Generation Jalisco Cartel — remain the dominant producers and suppliers of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and South American-sourced cocaine, for the U.S. market,” the report said. “Last year, official points of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border were the main entry point for illicit drugs, often concealed in passenger vehicles and tractor trailers. However, some (cartels) likely will at least temporarily change their smuggling techniques and routes in response to increased U.S. security force presence at the border.”

“China remains the primary source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment, followed by India,” the report adds. “Mexico-based chemical brokers circumvent international controls through mislabeled shipments and the purchase of unregulated dual-use chemicals.”

Meanwhile, Beijing is using its dominance in key supply chains — including pharmaceuticals, rare earth minerals, and microelectronics — to exert pressure on countries that oppose its policies. In December 2024, the PRC banned exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States, in response to U.S. semiconductor export controls.

U.S. imports of Chinese pharmaceuticals surged from $2.1 billion in 2020 to $10.3 billion in 2022, according to the report.

Beijing has meanwhile institutionalized its economic retaliation strategy, the report states, building systems that allow it to act quickly and surgically against perceived threats to its interests. These tactics parallel military operations, with economic tools used for coercion just short of overt conflict.

The report also outlines Beijing’s “whole-of-government” effort to overtake the U.S. in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced semiconductor production. China aims for its tech sector to contribute 23 percent of GDP by 2026.

China leads globally in legacy chip production, essential to everything from vehicles to factory automation to military equipment. It is investing hundreds of billions of dollars into cutting-edge fields, and its AI firms are global leaders in surveillance technologies, including facial recognition and video analytics.

The PLA plans to use AI-powered tools — including large language models — for information warfare, deception operations, and network attacks. China’s access to massive pools of genetic data and health information, combined with state control over gene banks, positions it to dominate aspects of the future bioeconomy, the report warns.