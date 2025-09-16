The Bureau

Rick Gibson
11h

Drug abusers have experience in one personal aspect of the problem. They may or may not have any actual insight. In fact, it’s the very definition of substance abuse disorders that the use of the substance is continued despite the adverse effects, implying that there’s no insight, no rationality, or both.

They have even less insight into the family and societal effects of their substance use. For addicts, it becomes all about them and their next dose.

As such, while they might bring a particular perspective to a policy discussion about drug use and abuse, they cannot and should not lead the discussion.

For too long, the conversation has concentrated on the addicts, and how to minimize the harms (to them) of their behaviour. In doing so, we’ve discounted the harms inflicted on others and on society in general, which are considerable.

K Brooker
11h

I think many Canadians are now tired of drug addiction and addicts being treated like a special class of person when they cause so much harm to all of us.

