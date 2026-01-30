The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JHOC's avatar
JHOC
1h

Elon Musk is being hammered on his own account for an e-mail to Epstein asking to go his island with his wife who was a young British starlet at that time (babysitter to his first 3 boys with wife #1 when they were with him). These e-mails came after Epstein was convicted of sex crimes the first time.

Also Bill Gates e-mail to Epstein talking ABOUT AN STD he caught from "Russian girls."

This was worth the wait, if only to put an end to Gates & his various agendas, none of which are helpful to mankind.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture