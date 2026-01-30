WASHINGTON — Among the more than 3 million pages of documents released Friday in the Jeffrey Epstein files—including salacious allegations involving Bill Gates and Russian women—one FBI report has emerged for addressing what has long been one of the most contentious questions surrounding the deceased financier: whether he had concrete ties to intelligence agencies.

The document, a standard FBI FD-1023 form dated October 19, 2020—more than a year after Epstein’s death—records allegations from a Confidential Human Source (CHS) who claimed to have knowledge of Epstein’s alleged connections to both U.S. and foreign intelligence services.

The document’s synopsis characterizes the source’s claims as relating to “Foreign influence on U.S. officials by Israel, Russia, and UAE.”

The report’s significance lies not in providing proof of such connections, but in documenting that the FBI was receiving and recording such claims as recently as fall 2020, and that these allegations implicated multiple foreign governments.

They are relevant as a public record, particularly because in this process, the Trump administration has questioned Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell on the intelligence rumors already in a so-called “proffer” interview.

Most notably, the confidential source claimed to remember hearing that "Epstein belonged to both U.S. and allied intelligence services" during communications the source allegedly witnessed. The source claimed to have access to Alan Dershowitz, an Epstein lawyer whose name has repeatedly surfaced in the Epstein disclosures. The source stated this information was conveyed to Alex Acosta, who was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida when Epstein received a controversial 2008 plea deal.

This echoes a long-standing but disputed claim attributed to Acosta. According to a 2019 Daily Beast report citing an anonymous former White House official, Acosta allegedly told Trump transition officials that he had been told Epstein “belonged to intelligence” and to back off. However, Acosta has repeatedly denied this under oath. In testimony to Congress and Department of Justice investigators, Acosta stated he had no knowledge of Epstein being an intelligence asset and was never told to back off the case.

The FBI document contains a series of unverified allegations from the confidential source regarding purported foreign intelligence connections. The source alleged Epstein “was close to the former Prime Minister of Israel, Ehud Barak (Barak) and trained as a spy under him.” The source claimed to have “became convinced that Epstein was a co-opted Mossad Agent.”

The document references alleged Russian influence operations and individuals purportedly connected to Russian intelligence, including claims about technology transfer and influence over U.S. officials. In one passage amid redacted sections, the source describes an encounter with “Masha Drokova (Drokova)” who “is based in Silicon Valley. She has been running a firm called Day One Ventures, which is supposedly an early stage investment company. She used to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main contact in the Russian Youth movement.” According to the source, “CHS and Drokova spoke, but Drokova did not talk at all about technology; instead, she looked at CHS and said, ‘You knew Epstein, didn’t you.’ She said Epstein was a ‘wonderful man’ and that it was a crying shame what had being done to him. CHS concluded Day One Ventures was in Silicon Valley to steal technology.”

In another potentially explosive, yet completely unverified section of the confidential source’s claims, the FBI document says “CHS advised Henry Kissinger introduced Charles to Cui Tiankai, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S., a relationship that could have been helpful; at around the same time of the introduction, Anbang was entering negotiations with the Kushners over 666 Fifth Avenue.”

The report also mentions alleged connections to UAE and references to influence operations involving Middle Eastern governments.

It is crucial to note several key facts about this document. FBI FD-1023 forms document what sources tell agents, not established facts. These are raw intelligence reports of claims that may or may not be true. The Justice Department explicitly warned that today’s release may contain “fake or falsely submitted images, documents or videos” submitted by the public over the years. Despite years of investigation, no official investigation has confirmed Epstein worked for any intelligence agency.

Speculation about Epstein’s possible intelligence connections has circulated for years. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett publicly denied such claims in 2025, calling accusations that Epstein worked for Mossad “categorically and totally false.”

What the newly released FBI document does reveal is that the FBI was still receiving and documenting allegations about Epstein’s possible intelligence ties as recently as October 2020, that at least one confidential source was making detailed claims about alleged connections to multiple foreign intelligence services, and that the allegations referenced specific individuals and alleged operational details.

The document raises more questions than it answers. Who was the confidential source and what was their relationship to Epstein? Did the FBI investigate these specific allegations? Were any of the allegations corroborated? The Justice Department has not provided additional context for individual documents in the massive release.

The full document is available in the Justice Department’s Epstein Library at justice.gov/epstein as part of today’s data release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.