James Schwartz
4h

Ha-the comment by the company is beyond hilarious. When has any Chinese company cared about “fair market principles”? China hates it when they get caught and called out for using a public company to further their geo-political dominance goals. This isn’t really some public company looking to do good here. It’s a front company for the CCP. if Europe if going to finally crack down on China it bodes well for the free world.

Linda Robertson
3h

Impressive. A government with a backbone and obviously one that has not been bought by the

Chinese. The Dutch should be proud of those taking a stand to protect their country. Too bad Canada doesn't fall into that category.

