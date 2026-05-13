The Bureau

The Bureau

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
3h

Wow I never thought I could be impressed with Jenny Kwan. I’ve disagreed with her on many issues but this one I fully support!

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Crusader 5's avatar
Crusader 5
3hEdited

Oppression of the Chinese diaspora in Canada by the ccp is awful, illegal and Incompatible to our western values however our cdn gvt under the current liberal stranglehold of power is just as bad, frightening and undemocratic Not the country I grew up in or the one my grandparents help build.

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