In testimony before the Hogue Commission on Wednesday, MP Michael Chong stated that Parliamentarians accused of treasonous activity in a bombshell intelligence report should be publicly named and given the opportunity to defend themselves in Canada’s House of Commons.

Chong was responding to questions on the alarming findings of the NSICOP 2024 report, which implicates some Members of Parliament in colluding with foreign missions and accepting support during political campaigns.

When asked by a Commission lawyer about the impact of the report on his constituents’ trust in Canadian politicians, Chong was unequivocal.

“It’s had a major impact, and many Canadians are now questioning which of the MPs referenced in the report were witting and willing participants in foreign interference threat activities, one of which may actually constitute treason,” Chong said. “I’ve heard from many Canadians, including my constituents, that they’re very concerned these individuals have not been named and have not been brought before a process to be held accountable for what they did.”

The NSICOP 2024 report alleges that some Parliamentarians communicated with foreign missions before or during political campaigns, securing support from community groups or businesses mobilized by diplomatic missions.

In some instances, MPs are said to have accepted concealed funds or benefits from foreign missions, with the sources of financial support deliberately disguised. Other MPs are accused of sharing privileged information about their colleagues with foreign diplomats, who then used this intelligence to exert pressure and influence parliamentary decisions. Still others reportedly responded to directives from foreign officials to manipulate parliamentary business to benefit foreign states.

Chong also provided more detailed insights from the report and pointed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s awareness of these threats.

“A paragraph references the fact that there was an MP who willingly participated in a foreign interference activity with a foreign state that was brought to the prime minister's attention,” Chong said. “And most alarmingly, there's a paragraph text box that refers to a former MP who willingly cooperated with a foreign intelligence officer, passing along information to that foreign intelligence officer, and even seeking to have a meeting with that foreign intelligence officer in a foreign state.”

Chong continued to explain how the matter could be dealt with.

“I think those individuals, their names need to be made public. A Committee of the House of Commons can conduct hearings into this, find out what happened, and afford those MPs an opportunity to defend themselves,” Chong said. “MPs have been expelled from caucuses and from the House of Commons for far lesser offenses than what has been outlined in this particular [NSICOP] report. So I think that's something that has to happen. And if we don't do that, then I think we undermine Canadian confidence in the House of Commons.”

sam@thebureau.news