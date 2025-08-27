The Bureau

Marylou Speelman
Our Iconic police service is now in deep disrepute. Politicized leadership with no moral standing and like every other Institute in Canada, is rife with foreign infiltration and corruption to the highest levels. Canada and it's Institution's are a hollowed out shell of their former selves and an embarrassment on the International and home front. Canada is not a serious country.

Dan Pommier
The RCMP are not even shades of the past. It is a ridiculous organization run and staffed in some cases by buffoons that has been weakened by DEI hiring (Keystone Cops). When the going gets real tough and it will, how is a 120 lb pound RCMP officer going to help you out, once the bullets are gone and the tazer runs out of juice. These so called police will not even be able to protect themselves. I know I am a little off topic.

