OTTAWA, Canada — On the critical matter of warrant approval timing and potential conflicts of interest—where Bill Blair in 2021 allegedly delayed a wiretap warrant targeting Liberal Party powerbroker Michael Chan for at least 54 days—Marco Mendicino, Blair’s successor as Public Safety Minister, suggested he would have acted differently.

The Hogue Commission has heard some lawyers stress that Blair’s former Chief of Staff, Zita Astravas, maintained close party ties to Michael Chan, as former colleagues in the Ontario Liberal government.

This week, it emerged that Astravas sought an unprecedented briefing from CSIS about a list of individuals potentially impacted by the warrant’s proposed wiretaps targeting Chan, a former Ontario Liberal cabinet minister. This list could have included both elected and unelected Liberal Party members. CSIS investigators suspected that Chan had attempted to influence Trudeau’s office regarding a 2019 election candidate, according to confidential sources cited in The Bureau’s exclusive report on Monday.

Chan has testified that he was involved in no wrongdoing.

Yesterday, MP Michael Chong’s lawyer challenged Astravas, saying, “I put it to you: the delay was because you saw the warrant’s focus on your party’s operations. You didn't want it to proceed, and if it had to, you intended to slow-walk it. What do you say to that?”

“Your assumptions are categorically false,” she responded.

“The warrant involved high-ranking members of your party and people you had known for years. Isn't that why you wanted to delay it?” van Ert pressed, and Astravas again denied the allegation.

When asked today by former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole’s lawyer if he would expect a staff member with a personal relationship to a warrant target to recuse themselves, Mendicino affirmed: “Yes, and we've touched on it during my examination with commission counsel.” He emphasized the need for "constant vigilance around any potential abuses from the elected side of government" when making decisions on foreign interference involving political figures.

On the critical matter of warrant approval timing, Mendicino outlined a different approach to Blair’s handling of the Chan warrant.

“All I can tell you is that in my time, I made sure that [warrants] got to me, I reviewed them, I put questions back, and we got to a point where I was comfortable taking the decision.”

“Would you typically notice, in general, how long a warrant application had been sitting with your ministerial office staff before you signed off on it, and do you think you would notice if there had been an undue delay?” a lawyer for the Conservative Party asked.

“For sure,” Mendicino responded.

Mendicino’s testimony also delved into the Shawcross doctrine, which emphasizes the need for separation between political considerations and legal decision-making in matters like warrant approvals and high-profile prosecutions. He highlighted the importance of relying on impartial advice from the public service, a stance that echoes criticisms of the Trudeau government’s approach during the SNC-Lavalin affair, where allegations of political interference in prosecutorial decisions emerged.

During the hearing, Sujit Choudhry, a lawyer for NDP MP Jenny Kwan, pressed Mendicino on the need for a more formal process in Parliament to address allegations from the NSICOP 2024 report, which indicated some MPs and Senators in Ottawa are clandestinely collaborating with foreign governments like China and India.

“Isn't it right there needs to be some sort of standing process, that's not ad hoc, to deal with the problem for the allegations of this level, in Parliament?” Choudhry asked.

Mendicino warned against creating a "kangaroo court" where partisan politics could dominate the process.

Choudhry countered, pointing out that the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) is a non-partisan body and suggested that it could undertake such a review publicly. In response, Mendicino cautioned that NSICOP might have overstated certain cases, noting that Prime Minister Trudeau’s new national security advisor, Nathalie Drouin, had recently said she does not believe any of the cases involve treason.