The Bureau

The Bureau

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Scott MacKinnon's avatar
Scott MacKinnon
1h

Money above all else. The Chinese knew in 1989 that we western dogs would do anything for a buck and they were right. Western leadership put us here. 20 deaths a day. Mass homelessness, unsustainable debt both personal and public. By what metric are we better off today than we were 35 years ago?

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
1h

Ottawa does not care about humanity. Slave labour is only a necessary inconvenience. Canada’s MAID program has conveniently wiped out 100,000+ lives since inception. Techno Authoritarianism politics first.

When the going gets tough, liberals will run. Give it time.

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