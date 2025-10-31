A new image from Tokyo Police of the victims found bound and shot in the head in the 1995 triple murder, in which Japanese authorities sought extradition of a Chinese immigrant in Toronto.

TORONTO — Four years after the RCMP first announced investigations into alleged clandestine Chinese “police stations” in Toronto, The Bureau has learned that a Fujian business leader listed as a key principal for the Markham clubhouse under investigation was previously the subject of major narcotics, organized-crime, and triple-murder inquiries in Japan — long before arriving in Canada amid a history of falsified travel documents, gaining citizenship through a refugee claim, and later rising in political and business circles tied to Beijing’s United Front Work Department.

Known by the alias Takayuki Harada at the time of the brutal 1995 murder of three female grocery-store workers in Tokyo, the migrant from China is currently listed in business documents as a director of the Canada Toronto Fuqing Business Association — a Fujian-linked chamber headquartered at the 200-block Royal Crest Court, an industrial plaza near Highway 407 in Markham.

That same Fuqing Business Association address — linked to the man this story refers to under his forged-passport name, “Harada” — appeared in Safeguard Defenders’ 2022 report 110 Overseas, which identified three suspected Chinese “overseas police service” sites in Canada. When The Toronto Star visited the property that year, tenants denied any such activity. Harada, now associated with grocery-store ventures in the Greater Toronto Area, has likewise denied any allegations of wrongdoing in either Japan or Canada.

But a review of Canadian and Japanese court files — including witness statements from Japanese and Chinese underworld figures convicted in methamphetamine-trafficking and robbery networks tied to Harada — reveals a transnational pattern of organized crime linking Fujian, Tokyo, Dalian, and ultimately Toronto. In Canada, Fujian human-trafficking and visa-fraud syndicates have built not only a powerful criminal footprint but also expanding political and diplomatic influence. That influence is underscored by Harada’s proximity — and that of several senior Fujian-chamber leaders — to Chinese diplomats and prominent Canadian officials, including former Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau and multiple Greater Toronto federal, provincial, municipal, and police representatives.

In response to detailed questions for this story — including whether Harada has been interviewed by Canadian authorities in connection with alleged Chinese Communist Party “police-station” operations — CSIS, Canada’s national-security and intelligence agency, stated: “Given the need to protect our sources, tradecraft, and methods, we do not confirm or deny specific investigative details.”

While the RCMP first acknowledged investigations into such locations in 2022, no charges have been announced. The RCMP did not respond by deadline for this story.

According to Ontario Superior Court records, Harada was ordered committed for extradition to Japan on charges of using a forged Japanese passport, after Tokyo police said they wanted to question him in connection with a high-profile supermarket triple-murder case.

Court documents show that Harada lived in Japan from the early 1990s until 2002. He was convicted in 1994 of immigration offences and deported, but later returned illegally, joining a gang “committing burglaries and robberies.” In 2002, Japanese police alleged that Harada — “aware that the police suspected them of criminal wrongdoing” — fled Japan for China with fellow gang member Teruo Tekada, using a forged passport taken from his driver. Once in China, the pair continued their amphetamine-trafficking schemes, according to court records. Tekada was later arrested in Dalian and executed by Chinese authorities for large-scale amphetamine smuggling. Before his execution, Tekada reportedly told investigators he had information about the Hachioji murders and that Harada should also be questioned.

The case shocked Japan and remains one of its most notorious unsolved killings, prompting recurring questions in Japanese media over whether mafia networks believed to have surrounded the crime may have enjoyed elite connections that hindered investigators.

On July 30, 1995, three female employees of the Nanpei Owada Supermarket in Hachioji City — one aged 47 and two schoolgirls aged 17 and 16 — were found bound with tape and each executed with a single shot to the head in the store’s second-floor office. Police records indicate that the safe behind them contained about ¥4 million and showed signs of an attempted pry, yet no cash was taken — raising suspicions that the killings were an execution rather than a robbery.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police continue to appeal for public help. In July 2025, on the 30-year anniversary of the killings, police released new posters and a video appeal. Yoshimasa Kujirai, Director of the First Investigative Division, said: “We will never give up until we catch the culprit. Your information is essential to apprehending the perpetrator, and I can say this now more than ever.”

Court records further show that in October 2009, Japanese Embassy officials met with Department of Justice representatives in Ottawa to pursue Harada’s extradition. A diplomatic note from Japanese authorities stated:

“We, the Tokyo Police Department, believed that it was extremely important to interrogate [Harada] to solve this high-profile unsolved murder case in Hachioji... we asked the Canadian authorities whether they could place [Harada] on a provisional arrest or extradite him to Japan, in the event we brought the case of Passport Act violation against him.”

Harada argued in court that he was not the same Fujian national pursued by Japanese authorities. However, fingerprint comparisons by Tokyo and Toronto police confirmed the match — proving Japanese investigators had identified the correct suspect in Canada. The judge ruled that the passport charge was bona fide and committed him for surrender to Japanese authorities for questioning.

Reports from Japan state that Harada was extradited in 2013, where he was imprisoned for passport fraud. He has continued to deny any involvement in the Hachioji supermarket murders. Having secured Canadian citizenship in 2006, he was able to return to Toronto following his sentence and now features prominently in Chinese-language media coverage of community and business events.

Court filings also reveal that Harada was implicated in the same drug-trafficking network as his alleged accomplice, Tekada. Witness Yoshiyasu Watanabe told Japanese investigators he delivered amphetamines to Harada in Dalian in 2003, and later saw him living in Toronto in 2007 — evidence police said indicated Harada had escaped China after Tekada’s execution. Ontario’s 2012 extradition decision records that Harada entered Canada claiming refugee status and ultimately obtained citizenship.

While Harada represents a single migration case, his trajectory underscores broader systemic vulnerabilities — how Chinese foreign-interference networks have taken root within Toronto’s Fujian diaspora, drawing scrutiny from CSIS and allied intelligence partners.

Within years of his return, Harada re-emerged in Toronto’s Fujian business community, where multiple grocery and seafood wholesalers have been linked in police and intelligence files to Chinese organized-crime, drug-trafficking, and money-laundering operations. Filings list Harada as a director of the Canada Toronto Fuqing Business Association — operating from the same Markham address identified by Safeguard Defenders as a suspected Chinese “overseas police” outpost.

The association operates under the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations — an umbrella body long led by Toronto community figures with exceptionally close ties to the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department. Several of these leaders, including honorary chairs and business delegates, have been photographed attending United Front conferences and receptions in Beijing, appearing in close proximity to President Xi Jinping and senior Party officials.

The Bureau has also confirmed that Harada and numerous Fujian associates have appeared at public events alongside Canadian officials over the past decade — often under banners promoting “friendship” and “business cooperation” with the People’s Republic of China.