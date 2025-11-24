BROOKLYN — In a case that prosecutors say is about a public servant monetizing her access to power and “selling her loyalty” to Beijing, a New York jury has been confronted with a new round of evidence from the inner circle of former Cuomo–Hochul aide Linda Sun — including her own mother, Sun Meiping, who testified about a suspicious US$1.6 million wire transfer routed through a joint account in her name and her daughter’s.

After earlier testimony that Linda Sun allegedly forged Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul’s signature to bring a Chinese delegation into New York, jurors heard evidence that prosecutors say indicates someone may have impersonated Sun’s mother to clear that US$1.6 million transaction through the bank’s compliance checks.

That confirmation call came from a woman identifying herself as Sun’s mother – but it was a call, Sun Meiping told jurors, that she never made.

Jurors also heard from New York’s former chief procurement officer about how Sun and her husband allegedly leveraged “millions and millions” worth of pandemic PPE deals from China while New Yorkers were under Covid-19 restrictions.