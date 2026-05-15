The Bureau

The Bureau

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Thane's avatar
Thane
1h

We have an extradition treaty with our American friends. Prez Trump:: Please demand, that we hand this dirtbag over to the US. You can then convict and hopefully execute. Our ccp, hamas loving lieberal government here won't do -anything - unless its arm is twisted. The Canadian readers in these pages will all happily be grateful, I'm sure.

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Jim M's avatar
Jim M
2h

And there are 700 suspected IRGC in Canada. Holy cow. This is scary. Good work by the FBI in getting this guy. How involved was the RCMP or CSIS in any of this arrest?

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