The Bureau

The Bureau

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John Wood's avatar
John Wood
3h

This is more proof that the RCMP is nothing but a political tool at the Prime Ministers behest.

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X Acorn's avatar
X Acorn
3h

Of course this has nothing to do with Trudeau's brother living in Iran as a "film maker". Nor the fact so many IRGC members were given immigration papers to live in Canada.... and why Lucki refused to act on Trudeau's conflict of interest and other criminal acts...

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