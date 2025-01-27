Data Sciences Ltd.—the election campaign machine led by Justin Trudeau’s close friend Thomas Pitfield, whose wife Anna Gainey (pictured in this CTV News photo annotated by The Bureau) shares leadership in a progressive think tank with Mark Carney—raises concerns over its extensive access to Canadian citizen data, Elbert Paul argues.

By Elbert K. Paul

I am deeply concerned about troubling connections, privacy rights, foreign interference and lack of transparency during the last decade of the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. We are reminded of the ancient saying:

“When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom.”

The purpose of this Op Ed is threefold – to demonstrate that Registered Liberals should demand that the Liberal Party:

• address the unprecedented concentration of power in the Liberal Party

• protect Canadians’ privacy rights

• establish a robust governance structure to address the reality of foreign interference

Firstly, a major benefit of a liberal democracy as a safeguard against autocracy includes government transparency and accountability. This means that liberal democracies hold elected officials and government institutions accountable to the people. This helps ensure that government policies are transparent and respond to the needs of the people, and that corruption and abuse of power are eliminated. The issue of lack of transparency in the Liberal Party of Canada was reported by CTV News in March 2017:

“One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s closest friends is benefiting from an exclusive agreement between his data analytics company and the Liberal Party of Canada.”

In responding to an inquiry from CTV News, the LPC representative refused to disclose the value of the contract with Data Sciences Ltd., owned by Thomas Pitfield, husband of Anna Gainey, then President of the Liberal Party of Canada. Data Sciences Inc. performs baseline research, polling, gathering information on target audiences, making strategic campaign decisions and evaluating potential political success.

It was reported that Ms. Gainey recused herself from the decision to award the contract. CTV stated that Canadians may never know the value of the 2016 contract entered into with Data Sciences Ltd. by the Liberal Party of Canada.

I, as a director and chair of the audit committee of the Federal Liberal Agency of Canada, resigned in December 2016. This represented over thirty years of service to the Liberal Party and the Federal Liberal Agency of Canada.

Also, Thomas Pitfield is the founder of Canada 2020, which claims to be Canada’s leading, independent and progressive think tank. Canada 2020 is an active member of the Global Progress network whose goal is to build a community of progressive ideas and people that will move and shape governments.

On March 15, 2021, Anna Gainey, as the Executive Chair of Canada 2020, hosted a conversation with Mark Carney. Ms. Gainey is currently the Liberal member of parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount and an early supporter of Mark Carney, along with her husband, Thomas Pitfield. CBC News reported on July 12, 2021 that Tom Pitfield’s Data Sciences company has contracts with most Liberal MPs. The concentration of power by Thomas Pitfield and others over the database of individual Canadians’ private information is profoundly troubling.

Secondly, while government departments and private companies are governed by federal privacy laws (The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Document Act) which dictate how they must handle the private information of Canadians, federal political parties are exempt from these rules. This has allowed political parties to build valuable databases with private information about Canadians and their political inclinations. Because they are exempt from the law, political parties have no obligation to tell Canadians what information their databases contain about them.

On August 15, 2024, Roland Whitehead, in his Institute of Analytics, describes the strategic advantage and risks to privacy rights of Data Analytics:

The integration of data science into political campaigns represents a significant shift in how political entities engage with voters. The techniques of predictive analytics, A/B testing and machine learning offer powerful tools to understand and influence voter behaviour, but they must be employed responsibly and ethically to truly benefit the electoral process. Balancing the technological capabilities with ethical considerations and regulatory compliance will be crucial as innovation continues to advance and technology holds greater and greater potential to infringe in democratic fairness.

The detailed level of voter targeting achievable by the Liberal Party through data science raises serious privacy concerns for Canadians and the need for robust regulatory frameworks becomes increasingly apparent. Different countries have taken varied approaches to regulate how personal data is collected, used and shared in political campaigns. In the European Union, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) provides a stringent framework that campaigns must navigate, ensuring voter data is handled transparently and with respect for privacy. In the circumstances, it is incumbent upon the Liberal Party to develop a reporting framework to protect Canadians’ privacy rights by disclosing how and what data is collected, used and shared in political campaigns and fundraising.

Thirdly, as reported in The Bureau on November 13, 2024, the Hogue Commission heard from new safety-protected witnesses on the People’s Republic of China’s targeting of Chinese Canadians and other candidates. These extraordinary protective measures allowed the witnesses to provide their statements confidentially via affidavits which are sealed for 99 years.

Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch expressed on November 12, 2024 his deep reservations about the overall lack of transparency in the Commission’s proceedings and what he calls loopholes in Canada’s laws against foreign influence. He correctly asserted:

The only way to stop foreign interference is to effectively prevent it, and it will only be prevented by closing huge loopholes in laws across Canada that allow for secret, undemocratic and unethical spending, fundraising, donations, loans, lobbying, and disinformation campaigns by foreign ‘proxies,’ and by strengthening enforcement and penalties.

As detailed in my Op Ed dated January 14, 2025, in The Bureau, I recommended that addressing foreign interference should include certain actions relating to the following vital and relevant issues:

Revising the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (2000) Responding promptly to the B.C. Cullen Commission Report Strengthening the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Immediately implementing a foreign registry akin to those in the U.S. and Great Britain

Conclusion

In the critically acclaimed 2023 book entitled “The Hollow Crown” – Shakespeare On How Leaders Rise, Rule and Fall, Eliot A. Cohen insightfully comments on a long-standing dilemma in politics. Specifically, he asserts:

The tension between elites and masses is as old as politics; patrician and plebs; before that, the demons of Athens and leaders like Pericles and Alcibiades. Repeatedly in Shakespeare, the elites, no matter how brilliant or skilled, fail to appreciate why normal people do not think the way they do or share their values...The elites after all have their own grave faults.

At a time when the tension between elites and masses is large and growing, we need to reflect on this political reality. Many Canadians justifiably feel the Liberal Party is led by elites and fails to respect their desire for government transparency and accountability. There exists a profound need for the Liberal Party of Canada to protect our liberal democracy. I would strongly recommend Registered Liberals demand that the Liberal Party of Canada must:

• Disclose and decentralize its sources of power in the Liberal Party by fully revealing the financial relationships and contractual arrangements among key stakeholders (including data analytics firms).

• Protect Canadians’ privacy rights by explaining how voter data is gathered, used, and shared – and by pushing to end political parties’ exemption from privacy laws.

• Establish a robust governance structure to address the reality of foreign interference in our political system

We are deeply privileged to have the benefits of a liberal democracy in Canada. We are also reminded in the following ancient saying of the leadership qualities we need to demonstrate:

Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves…

Elbert King Paul is a registered Liberal and former director and chair of the audit committee of the Federal Liberal Agency of Canada “(FLAC)” who served seven leaders of the Liberal Party of Canada including four Prime Ministers. Paul is a former partner of a major national accounting firm.