The Bureau

Lee-ann Harder
29m

"The Carney government continues to insist that Canada is primarily an end market, not a major exporter, and CBSA officials emphasize that only “small, personal doses” of finished fentanyl are being found heading south."

Only someone with dirty hands or friends with dirty hands would insist on this: Maybe someone can point Carney to these links:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgL5pHILyO4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6d5bz4pv47E

And why wouldn't they also be exporting into the northern US when the border is mostly a cake walk to get across for anyone with some skills.

Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller
8m

So bad, it’s ludicrously funny. Who can change the laws that tie the hands of RCMP, CSIS , and prosecutors? Emergency bills enacted by parliament that specifically target the problems. But wait! Arctic Banana Republic doesn’t have the cojones, it seems. WE MUST HALT CLIMATE CHANGE. The sanctimonious holier and more morally pure than thou stance, slower than glacial recession to act, is partially to blame…. Except if someone is benefitting. It ain’t the Downtown East Side people. I like watching Law and Order. At least things get done, even if it is fiction.

