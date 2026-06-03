In Unprecedented Joint Alert, Canada and Five Eyes Allies Warn That China’s Military Spies Are Hunting Western Officials Through LinkedIn
OTTAWA — The Canadian Security Intelligence Service issued an extraordinary joint alert Wednesday alongside its Five Eyes counterparts — the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, New Zealand’s Intelligence Community, Britain’s MI5, and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation — warning that China’s military intelligence services are systematically hunting current and former government and military personnel through professional networking sites and online job platforms, in what the agencies described as an aggressive and escalating effort to strip Western democracies of sensitive secrets.
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