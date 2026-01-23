The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JK's avatar
JK
12hEdited

China attacks, very creatively on as many fronts as possible. According to Peter Schweitzer’s latest book, Invisible Coup, that deals with immigration, for thirteen years, China has set a target of 100,000 ‘anchor babies’ to be born in the US. It’s expected that when they’re of age, they’ll return to the US where they can vote and obtain government jobs and influence policy. One CCP official has had three children born in the US. Canada also gives citizenship to anyone born here.

Reply
Share
2 replies
ROBIN DAY's avatar
ROBIN DAY
11h

This begs the question-how closely has Carney previously worked with Chinese bankers, what is his current policy on the AIIB, and what arrangements facilitating enhanced co operation can be expected between China's and Canada's central and commercial banks?

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture