By Garry Clement

In the aftermath of any investigation or report designed to uncover wrongdoing, one of the most essential expectations is that it will result in accountability. However, Justice Hogue's recent report falls short in this critical area, leaving many questions unanswered and responsibilities unaddressed. Despite detailing some key issues and identifying systemic flaws, it fails to hold specific individuals or organizations directly accountable for their actions, and this lack of consequence undermines the broader goals of justice and reform.

The Scope of the Report

Justice Hogue’s investigation set out to examine a series of troubling events that have affected both public trust and the systems designed to ensure fairness. The report acknowledged deep flaws within institutional practices, pointing to failures in oversight, decision-making, and adherence to ethical standards. The identification of these issues was a crucial step in the right direction, but the failure to hold those responsible to account left the findings feeling hollow.

Rather than identifying clear culpability, the report often couches blame in vague terms, attributing failures to systemic issues without assigning direct responsibility to individuals. While the recognition of a broader culture of negligence is important, it can be a convenient way to avoid pointing fingers at the actual people whose actions led to the problematic outcomes.

The Absence of Specific Accountability

What is most troubling about the report is its inability to name and hold accountable the individuals whose actions directly contributed to the issues being investigated. In any situation where there is a clear breakdown in process, it is imperative to not only examine the root causes but also to assign responsibility to those who were at the helm of decision-making. The lack of this accountability is a glaring omission that compromises the integrity of the investigation.

For example, the report discusses mismanagement in various departments, failures in communication, and a lack of effective response to warnings. Yet, no one is held accountable for the decisions that allowed these failures to occur. Without naming the individuals who made the poor choices or failed to act in a timely manner, the report inadvertently sends the message that accountability is optional. This is especially problematic when the consequences of these failures affected vulnerable populations or public trust.

Systemic Issues vs. Individual Responsibility

It is easy to attribute broad problems to systemic issues—problems that can be difficult to fix without a sweeping overhaul. However, to solely focus on systems without also addressing individual responsibility risks perpetuating a culture where people avoid accountability. The fact is, systems don’t operate on their own; people make decisions, and those decisions have consequences. A report that fails to address this fundamental truth ultimately does a disservice to the public and to those who have been harmed by these failures.

If the report truly aimed to bring about change, it should have made concrete recommendations regarding the people who must be held accountable. By focusing primarily on systemic changes and offering little in the way of personal responsibility, it lacks the urgency needed to bring about real reform. Without accountability at the individual level, those in positions of power are free to continue operating without fear of consequence, even when their actions have far-reaching effects.

The Need for Action

For a report to be meaningful, it cannot simply serve as a catalog of misdeeds and failures—it must push for real change, starting with accountability. By holding the responsible parties accountable, whether through public censure, legal action, or other consequences, the report could have been a true turning point. Instead, it risks being yet another document that identifies problems without providing the necessary means to correct them.

Justice Hogue’s report may have been a step toward acknowledging the problems at hand, but without a more robust commitment to accountability, it risks being relegated to the archives of well-meaning but ultimately ineffective efforts. Real justice demands more than acknowledgment; it demands action, both from the systems and the individuals who perpetuate harm.

In the end, the failure to hold people accountable in Justice Hogue’s report diminishes its potential impact. Accountability is the cornerstone of justice, and without it, reforms are likely to be half-hearted at best. As citizens, we should demand more—demand reports that not only shine a light on systemic issues but also ensure that those responsible for perpetuating harm are held to the highest standards. Only then can we begin to address the root causes of these problems and truly move toward a more just and equitable future.

Former senior RCMP officer Garry Clement consults with corporations on anti-money laundering, contributed to the Canadian academic text Dirty Money, and wrote Undercover, In the Shady World of Organized Crime and the RCMP