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John Walker's avatar
John Walker
6h

Iran is a terror threat to the whole of humanity. No one can deny that FACT.

However, anyone should know, especially Trump and his administration,… that “strikes”

on this part of planet is akin to putting one’s fist through a hornets nest. The USA didn’t expect the hornets to come flying out in every direction?

Even from other hornets nests?

Well, it’s now happening…..and god help us as this thing will spill over in very short order.

We live in a very, very troubling time!

If Russia and China are involved in this issue, are we to understand they support terrorism such as what Iran has been doing all these years?

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Lee-ann Harder's avatar
Lee-ann Harder
5h

Just wanted to let you know Sam + 15 in Calgary today. :))

I think what concerns me most about this war, MSM (both US and Canada) and so many other writers and podcasters is they can't seem to see past the end of their nose.

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