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Dean Baxendale's avatar
Dean Baxendale
3h

It was an incredible line of questioning designed to discredit Ms. Johnson who is personal friend and colleague. Ma carrying water for the PM and China seems to either me naive, stupid or is acting as an agent for the CCP in parliament.

You choose

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Eric Bissell's avatar
Eric Bissell
2h

CCP agent.

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