Thanks for this article. What I find disappointing is that even when public money goes missing, like under Catherine McKenna ($Billions?) nothing is ever done about it, in terms of accountability. Citizens know this liberal gov't has a record of waste, and pork-barreling, but they got a pass because of TDS and a new face as leader.

Regarding Chinese influence, again we know it is there but no one ever gets charged for it. And now this gov't is cutting back on funds to the RCMP. This gov't and system needs some real fundamental changes to bring it in line with USA regulations, as well as to avoid further descent into banana republic chicanery.

I guess Rosemary Barton won't be asking Carney about any potential conflicts of interest anymore after he told her to look inside. (I applaud her for doing so, but she got a lot of hate mail for that according to the CBC ombudsman (https://cbc.radio-canada.ca/en/ombudsman/blog/Ombud_Inbox_March_2025). I have to conclude that for the most part the MSM are either complicit or too cowardly to get into this, so I thank Sam Cooper and his colleagues for their incisive reporting. Carney's supporters must be on a daily dose of the blue pill (blissful ignorance/ intellectual impotence, take your pick).

