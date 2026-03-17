The Bureau

The Bureau

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Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
5h

It’s no wonder crime has become so rampant. We all know China, Iran, India and Russia are not sending their best citizens to Canada. The more I hear and see of this corruption destroying our communities and children’s lives the more I believe in El Salvador’s prison system. Time to focus on victims and not criminals, if you commit the crime you deserve the punishment otherwise there are absolutely no deterrents in Canada we’re simple an international joke!

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CJ's avatar
CJ
5h

“ Sebastien Rollin, a Quebec national …”

That may be possible in a few years, but for now I think he’s a Canadian citizen from Quebec.

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