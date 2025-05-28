WASHINGTON — As a young DEA agent in 1990s Manhattan, Don Im stood at the fault line of a drug war few understood. Washington’s attention was fixed on Latin America—on Pablo Escobar, on Cali, on cocaine. The headlines and action were in Miami, a literal war zone with blood in the streets. But in the alleys of Chinatown, Im and his team in Division-41 were watching something else unfold: discreet meetings between Chinese businessmen and Colombian traffickers in basement parlours and storefront import offices.

“I was focused on the Chinese, and I had friends of mine chasing Colombian cartels that were hanging out in Chinatown where we were hanging out,” Im recalls. “It was really interesting because we were wondering why the Chinese were with Colombians?”

An economics graduate and lifelong learner, that question would come to shape Im’s career. Over the next three decades, he tracked the evolution of Chinese transnational crime—from Cold War heroin routes in Southeast Asia to a devastating global narcotics empire embedded in shell companies, casinos, shipping firms, and diplomatic covers.

In operations like the DEA’s Sleeping Giant probe—a deep U.S. government investigation into alliances between the Sinaloa Cartel and Chinese Triads that continues to unfold—Im mapped a stunningly sophisticated system in which Chinese businesses and citizens, secreting their wealth out of the Communist economy, bid on pools of underground cash worldwide, generated from fentanyl-, meth-, ketamine-, heroin-, and cocaine-fueled economies.

The scheme vacuums up cartel proceeds—cash brokers literally warehousing fentanyl-stained bills in diaspora shops across North America—then places those funds up for auction in encrypted WeChat channels. From there, the money is cleverly funneled into legitimate global trade, ultimately laundering value back to Chinese factories and superlabs operating in Canada and Mexico.

Over the course of his career, Im uncovered truths he now feels compelled to share with citizens of fentanyl-ravaged nations. Whether through strategic direction from Beijing’s central leadership or through corrupt alliances between provincial governors and Triad bosses within China’s vast regional economies, he alleges that the Chinese state knowingly facilitates the global narcotics trade—using offshore drug profits as an “ad hoc” financial reservoir. His claims, supported by testimony and evidence submitted to U.S. congressional hearings and federal investigations, offer a granular and sobering look at what he views as a deliberately state-enabled system.

But such a dark alliance of global narcos—linking China, Latin American cartels, and Middle Eastern threat actors—could not inundate North America with synthetic opioids and amphetamines, Im stresses, without a corresponding pattern of complicity and mutual profiteering among Western elites.

“There’s money out there—lots of it. And the global drug trade generates so much revenue and profit that there’s no way the Chinese government, and those corrupt leaders and businessmen, aren’t aware that there’s a global bank of illicit dollars and euros they could buy—at a discount. And what they’re ultimately buying and moving around the world isn’t essentially cash, but commodities produced in China,” Im says.

Im also learned early what every seasoned investigative journalist knows: follow the money. It’s the most effective way to dismantle kingpin networks—and often the most politically sensitive.

“My college major was economics, and when I became a DEA agent, it all clicked—this is about economics,” he recounts. “So throughout my career, I was constantly banging my head trying to convince supervisors, government officials, even people in the White House and the intelligence community: you can't separate commerce, trade, and banking from drugs, crime, and terrorism. Because ultimately, it all comes down to money. The question is how to rustle up all the egos and their authorities in the various departments and agencies to pursue these deadly predators and their facilitators.”

These sensitive ironies weren’t lost on Im when he testified before Congress.

“Bankers, lawyers, accountants and businessmen or politicians were more difficult unless they were blatantly caught,” Im recalls. “Plus, facilitators have protection from politicians and government officials.”

In a series of exclusive interviews with The Bureau, Im outlines what he sees as the untold heart of the global drug trade—a story not merely of cartels and kingpins, but of powerful business elites in cities like Vancouver, Singapore, and Panama. Behind them, he traces families built on generational drug wealth, with roots stretching back to Chinese provincial governors and Golden Triangle warlords—now intertwined with Western political, corporate, and legal heavyweights.

It’s a vast, interlocking narrative of profit and power that, according to Im and his U.S. colleagues, resembles a “reverse Opium War.” Where imperial powers once fought to force opium into China, today synthetic poisons flow outward—from Chinese chemical plants to global markets—fueling addiction, violence, and corruption on an industrial scale. And just as heroin profits once reshaped geopolitics, Im argues, so too do today’s fentanyl and meth empires—only now, amplified in scope, velocity, and death toll.

It’s a theory rooted in history. And for Im, it begins in a steel cabinet tucked away in a New York DEA field office. Inside, Im says, were the real files behind the infamous French Connection.

Those case files would eventually lead—directly and indirectly—to DEA’s Operation Tiger Trap, and to the sprawling tentacles of Asian narco networks quietly establishing footholds in Vancouver and Toronto and Mexico City.

One figure, Steven Law—the son of notorious Golden Triangle drug lord Lo Hsing Han—was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for his role in what it described as “one of the largest heroin trafficking organizations in Southeast Asia.” According to those sanctions, Law “joined his father’s empire in the 1990s and has since become one of Burma’s wealthiest men.” Years later, he secured meetings at Vancouver’s port with a Conservative trade minister and officials in the government of British Columbia Premier Christy Clark.

Another man—identified by DEA investigators and British Columbia casino industry sources as a U.S.-designated heroin kingpin who once held governing authority in Hainan, and who is allegedly related to former Chinese President Deng Xiaoping—is now said to be living quietly in a Vancouver suburb.

A Drawer of Secrets: The French Connection and the Birth of Modern Narco-Empires

It began with a filing cabinet.

In the late 1990s, Don Im—then a young agent with DEA’s New York Division D-41—was tasked with a routine assignment: updating administrative files on a group of four long-missing fugitives. It was the kind of clerical work that often falls to junior agents. But when Im slid open two drawers in a steel cabinet, he found something that would change the trajectory of his understanding of the drug war—and, arguably, of world history itself.

“I read through the first few folders and realized it was the French Connection case that started in the ’70s,” Im recalled, explaining with a sense of revelation that feels as vivid today as it did decades ago. “And the main guy in France? He was never really arrested in real life, unlike what you see in the movies.”

The file was like a magnet for Im, a voracious student. Whenever he found time, he returned to scour the densely typed memos, field reports, cable traffic, and court transcripts. The more he read, the clearer it became that he had stumbled on a classified archive—a secret chronology of the heroin trade that spanned decades, continents, warring militaries, and clashing diplomats.

“At first I’m like, ‘These four guys have got to be dead.’ But I kept going back. I read the entire file—two drawers of it. And it was involved with World War II, the Japanese occupation of China, the split between Ho Chi Minh and the Allied Forces, and the French against the U.S. in Vietnam and Southeast Asia.”

The French Connection, as most know it, was dramatized in Hollywood—a gritty story of New York cops and Corsican traffickers, heroin smuggled from Marseille into the veins of America. But what Im discovered was older, deeper, and geopolitical: a raw, unfiltered history of global narcotics, one that connected colonial France, the fall of Saigon, the rise of the CIA, and the long shadow of opium economies stretching across Asia.

“The more I read the case file,” Im said, “I realized how it all started way back in Indochina during World War II. The Japanese had occupied Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and so forth. And when the Japanese surrendered, there were a bunch of forces against the Japanese in Indochina. You had the Americans—OSS, the prelude to the CIA. You had the French, the Vietnamese—all fighting together against the Japanese.”

The Office of Strategic Services—the OSS, precursor to the CIA—initially aligned with Ho Chi Minh’s nationalist forces in their resistance to Japan.

“Then when the war ended,” Im continued, “the French, who had colonized Vietnam since the 1800s, wanted to stay.”

“Then they had a number of Japanese prisoners who were released as well, and the French hired them to fight against the Vietnamese. And ironically, the OSS—were like, ‘Hey, listen, let’s help the Vietnamese here.’”

France’s motives for remaining planted in Southeast Asia were simple, Im says, citing the files: opium profits.

“The reason the French didn’t want to leave Vietnam was because of the opium trade,” Im explained. “It was generating hundreds of millions of dollars in equivalent revenue.”

Amid these battles, Ho Chi Minh appealed directly to Washington.

“He even quoted the Declaration of Independence,” Im said. “They sent letters to Roosevelt, to Truman, asking for help convincing the French to leave.”

These appeals occurred in the mid-to-late 1940s, as French troops clung to control over Indochina and the U.S. began shaping Cold War alliances.

And the Americans actually wanted to side with Ho, according to the files cited by Im.

But geopolitics overruled principle.

“Unfortunately,” Im recalled, “the dynamics in Europe—especially Berlin—against the Soviet Union compelled the U.S. to support France. Essentially, the French were extorting the Americans, saying they wouldn’t back us in Berlin if we didn’t back them in Vietnam.”

That Faustian bargain, Im says, citing DEA files, would pull the United States into a long and bloody conflict in Southeast Asia. And after France’s defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, something else happened: the remnants of France’s intelligence, military, and smuggling networks returned to Marseille—and kept their narcotics pipeline intact.

“They went back to France. And what did they do? They kept their sources back in Vietnam to bring in opium and produce heroin for the U.S. market—because you get the large profit margin in the United States.”

What Im had uncovered wasn’t just a forgotten case. It was a historical blueprint for the global heroin trade—how Cold War alliances and colonial withdrawal set the stage for decades of narco-trafficking.

And the vacuum left by Western powers in Southeast Asia was ultimately filled by regional warlords and the Chinese Communist Party, leading to the foundation of networks that secretly dominate the world’s drug trade today—where opium and heroin have been blended and amplified by synthetic opioids.

“So it was really a conflict over money. And the commodity generating those profits was opium. Even the Vietnamese were also generating revenue from the opium trade. It was just a conflict over who was going to run that market. And it’s no different to this day. When the communists took over, the opium trade shifted from Vietnam to Thailand and Myanmar,” Im says.

“And that’s where I read a lot of the history of the various ethnic armies in southern Burma,” Im explained. “The Karen were supported by the Chinese Communist Party, but the others were backed by the Kuomintang [the Chinese Nationalist Party of Chiang Kai-shek] and the U.S. CIA. I read those folders and files, and it was just a fascinating history of global inter-dynamic posturing. And the crux of it all was money.

All of that led to Chinese organized crime starting to evolve and grow—in the Golden Triangle, Thailand, Burma, Hong Kong,” Im concluded. “That’s how I really came to understand the complexities of Chinese organized crime and how far back it goes. The triads were created in those rural provincial areas to protect one another, to fight rival provinces. And to this day, there are still struggles going on.”

Legacy Empires: Operation Tiger Trap and the Bloodline of Global Heroin Wealth

The French Connection file would ultimately draw Don Im into the world of Chinese heroin dynasties and their legacy networks—an arc that unfolded through operations like Tiger Trap, Linkage, and Linear. These investigations revealed a convergence he hadn’t fully grasped until then: historic Golden Triangle empires joining forces with Latin American cartels, quietly expanding their global reach—into Vancouver, Toronto, Mexico City, and beyond.

“These current-day traffickers and money brokers—they’re all the descendants of those historic heroin traders,” Im says. “They’re the kids and grandkids, and they’re still operating in the United States, North America, Canada. They’ve spread out. I know—they’re all here.”

For Im, this wasn’t theoretical. It was backed by arrest records, sanction designations, and wiretaps.

“I mean, we were capturing and arresting all kinds of people—from Southeast Asia, Burma, Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Paraguay, Canada. We were on a wiretap, on a prisoner. There was a Chinese trafficker we were tapping in New York, and he was calling back to his big brother in a Canadian prison. The big brother in the Canadian prison said, ‘Hey, don’t take any of the heroin directly into the United States anymore. Just come through Canada—because if you get caught in Canada, you only serve a third of your sentence. And life is much better here in prison, and you get out much earlier.’”

Launched in the mid-1990s and prosecuted in the Eastern District of New York, Tiger Trap was designed to map and dismantle international heroin trafficking routes. The investigation targeted the highest echelons of the global drug trade.

“It was essentially aimed at going after the main heroin suppliers coming out of Southeast Asia and bringing it into the United States—a lot of it through Canada, some through South America.”

Top targets included Khun Sa—real name Chang Chi Fu—and Lo Hsing Han, the longtime Golden Triangle heroin kingpin who had by then reinvented himself in Singapore.

“Lo Hsing Han established himself as a businessman in Singapore with heroin money,” Im says. “I helped sanction him and others in the late ’90s. His family continues to thrive from the destruction he helped unleash. They were our targets. Now their offspring are living off his global crimes.”

One of those offspring was Steven Law—also known by his Chinese name, Lo Ping Zhong—who resurfaced in Canada years later under diplomatic cover. According to public records and trip itineraries, Law was one of four businessmen traveling with Burma’s Minister of National Planning and Economic Development during a 2014 “ASEAN Economic Ministers Roadshow” hosted in part by the Canadian government. The delegation met with provincial and federal officials, including events in British Columbia.

Law did not travel under his sanctioned name, nor did he identify himself as Asia World’s executive chairman. Instead, he listed his title as managing director of an obscure mining company.

The trip raised immediate concerns among Burmese immigrants and human rights experts. As reported by Vancouver Province columnist Mike Smyth, Law’s presence in Canada was described as an immigration failure with geopolitical consequences—an early warning sign, in hindsight, of Washington’s growing concerns over lax Canadian borders and the emergence of the “Vancouver Model” of transnational money laundering through casinos and real estate.

“Canada’s immigration system failed to uphold the law when it allowed a notorious tycoon linked to drugs and dictators into the country to be wined and dined by our politicians,” Smyth wrote. “Law was part of an Asian trade delegation hosted by Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, the federal minister of international trade. The trade mission travelled to Toronto and Vancouver, where delegates met with Premier Christy Clark and B.C. cabinet minister Teresa Wat.”

Law and his late father had already been designated under the U.S. Treasury’s Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. “In addition to their support for the Burmese regime, Steven Law and Lo Hsing Han have a history of involvement in illicit activities,” the Treasury said in 2008.

Meanwhile, Tiger Trap’s top target Khun Sa’s eventual surrender in 1996 left a power vacuum that was swiftly filled by other armed narcotics groups, most notably the United Wa State Army, which continued large-scale heroin and methamphetamine production with deep ties to Chinese intelligence and border authorities. In 2005, U.S. authorities indicted eight leaders, including Wei Hsueh Kang.

According to DEA records and sources, another of the sanctioned kingpins—allegedly related to former Chinese President Deng Xiaoping and once wielding governing authority in Hainan—quietly settled in a Vancouver suburb in the early 2000s. While living in Canada, he continued to meet discreetly with British Columbia casino officials, according to an industry source, even as his connections to Chinese threat networks remained active.

Beijing’s Western Beachhead: CCP Operations Through Vancouver into the U.S.

For Don Im, the intelligence gathered by The Bureau—including Steven Law’s trade mission visit to the Port of Vancouver—came as no surprise. Nor did Canada’s emergence as a strategic base of operations for modern Chinese transnational drug networks. One of the most consequential figures to rise through that evolution, Im says, is Tse Chi Lop, the Canadian-Chinese kingpin based in Markham, Ontario. Tse achieved global dominance through longstanding partnerships with traffickers from the old Golden Triangle routes—and with Chinese provincial officials seeking political advancement within the Communist Party system.

“Chi Lap Tse and all these guys—they’re all the subsequent generation of those we were looking at in the ’80s and ’90s, with the DEA New York Field Division and Delta 41,” Im says.

The system by which global narco bosses like Tse—and comparable figures in Mexico, such as Zhenli Ye Gon, who was busted with $207 million in cash in his Mexico City hacienda—underwrite cartel production and distribution of both organic and synthetic drugs is still being revealed in Project Sleeping Giant, launched in 2017.

A key finding of the operation, according to one of Im’s U.S. government colleagues who cannot be named, was the laundering of drug proceeds through Chinese international students, who were used to inject illicit cash into North American banks.

“This project highlighted the role of Chinese organized crime, particularly the Triads, in supplying precursor chemicals, laundering money for cartels, and trafficking black market marijuana,” the senior official said. “Most people don’t realize that Chinese organized crime has been upstream in the drug trade for decades. Project Sleeping Giant launched numerous investigations and revealed the full scope of these networks across the Western Hemisphere.”

Im believes the organization of China’s political economy—spanning regional elite networks, sanctioned business dynasties, and Belt and Road-linked laundering fronts involving narcos like Tse and ambitious provincial governors—now plays a direct role in facilitating the global narcotics trade. Based on his reading of U.S. intelligence files, he views this system as intimately connected to Beijing’s geopolitical strategy.

The entire structure, Im says, serves Beijing’s global aims: to preserve regime survival, expand geographic spheres of influence, and avoid being encircled by Western alliances—circumstances the Chinese leadership believes led to the fall of the Soviet Union.

In this worldview, Vancouver was not merely a laundering hub—it was a strategic foothold, an expanding shadow footprint for Beijing operatives, who, at roughly the same time, were flooding into Latin America and Mexico.

“They expanded from Panama to Colombia into Mexico. I remember with DEA, we saw Chinese in Paraguay in the 1980s moving cocaine. We were wondering: why Paraguay?” Im recalls. “And there were Taiwanese triads. Those historical links from Paraguay expanded into Peru, the ports into Chile, into Colombia.”

“And through their strategy, I think they've been trying to do the same thing to the United States by controlling Canada,” Im said. “After Hong Kong was reverted back to China, you saw what was essentially billions of dollars’ worth of wealth just move into Vancouver. And that became a base of operations for the Chinese Communist Party.”

“They’ve expanded all the way to the east—even into the United States politically—through funding, money influence, campaign operations, influence operations. And it’s the fact that our democracy and economic capitalistic society is very vulnerable to these types of influences. And the Chinese realize that.”

As jarring—even perhaps unbelievable—as Im’s testimony may sound to the average North American, many of whom have little concept of China’s decades-long global operations, his account is powerfully corroborated by The Bureau’s own reporting, based on confidential files authored by former Canadian immigration officer Brian McAdam.

In the early 1990s, working from Canada’s Hong Kong Consulate and in close coordination with U.S. intelligence and immigration services, McAdam filed a 65-page classified report titled Passports of Convenience. The document warned that Hong Kong had become the nerve center of a sprawling Chinese corruption network—one that leveraged bribery, Triad alliances, and compromised governments to orchestrate global influence-buying and covert migration.

McAdam’s files detailed how Chinese Communist Party officials worked with Triad organizations—notably the Sun Yee On and United Bamboo—to traffic narcotics and migrants via corrupt Latin American governments, while embedding loyalist diaspora networks across North America to suppress dissent and extend Beijing’s reach.

“While preparing this memo, U.S. INS just informed us that the wife of the Governor of Fujian Province is suspected to have, knowingly or unknowingly, invested in a number of Sun Yee On Triad-owned companies in Fujian,” the report’s June 1993 covering memo states.

“An underground community of smuggled aliens has been created in the United States which in many ways is subject to the control of Chinese criminal groups,” the report concluded, citing U.S. intelligence.

The findings were unambiguous: Triads had purchased influence at “the highest levels of some governments,” including entire Central American jurisdictions, to build covert entry pipelines into the United States.

One example cited in Canadian files was especially alarming—suggesting convergence between Triads, smuggling syndicates, and terrorism-linked passport flows. According to Passports of Convenience, Belizean Cabinet ministers were involved in selling visas to both PRC nationals and Palestinian migrants, while Triad leaders arranged chartered flights out of Belize to smuggle them into North America.

A 1995 U.S. State Department document echoed McAdam’s findings, quoting INS consultant Willard Meyers: “Taiwanese Triad members reportedly ‘purchased the country of Belize and its Minister for Immigration… turning Belize into an air gateway for entry of Chinese aliens into the United States.’”

Today, under renewed scrutiny from the Trump administration and the FBI, similar trafficking concerns—particularly involving terror suspects from high-risk states—are increasingly focused on Canada’s border, with Vancouver’s port emerging as a critical point of vulnerability.

According to McAdam’s personal notes, Passports of Convenience was quietly buried in Ottawa—likely, he believed, because Canadian diplomats were among those compromised by Beijing’s expanding network.

