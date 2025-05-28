The Bureau

Paul James
3h

Very interesting indeed. Thank you so much for posting this. I do recall several years ago reading an article someone had done. I can't recall who wrote it. But they mentioned the Asian opium and drug trade having a big impact on the wars involving Vietnam. First involving France and later involving the U.S.. This person did also mention something else very interesting. This person mentioned the pressure exerted by the Vatican on the U.S. to become more heavily involved with the Vietnam conflict. Why??? I think the corruption goes very very deep in our world.

James Schwartz
3h

Whoa! It’s all coming together. This also explains the reason US soldiers were guarding poppy fields in Afghanistan during the war on terror and surely can lead to why troops occupied Afghanistan long after Bin Laden was found and executed. This of course isn’t what’s completely connected in this reporting but it sure adds to what’s coming to light that the world is run to keep the drug trade going. The corruption goes to the highest levels of every govt. because if it didn’t this would have been stopped decades ago. Money equals power and power corrupts. Keeping people addicted to drugs makes them easier to control. Those that live through addiction spend a lifetime trying to get clean or find their next fix but either way they surely are distracted from the goings on of corruption of govt. allowing the drug trade to keep going. They allow busts now and again to show the public that the war on drugs is still ongoing but that’s a charade meant for press release and to placate those who hope to believe their govt still has their best interests at heart. Those that don’t use illegal drugs are then funneled to big Pharma who poisons us with their chemicals with legal authority. It’s all about controlling the masses one way or another and we are all suckers to think any differently. Great work again Sam.

