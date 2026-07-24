A screenshot filed in the FBI affidavit shows the public link page and Instagram account operated by Catherine Beth Washburn, dated December 11, 2025. (Exhibit, United States v. Washburn, Western District of New York)

NORTH AMERICA — A Western network of far-left, openly antisemitic activists — its founding doctrine the rejection of peaceful protest — has fused with the Islamist armed-resistance axis in the emotional aftermath of the October 7 massacre and the war that followed.

Its first high-profile prosecution, unsealed this summer in upstate New York, arrives with granular financial detail that inverts the conventional picture of terrorist financing. In the most notorious modern case, the September 11 attacks, money moved from the Middle East into American cities to fund devastating actions. This time, the Department of Justice alleges, it moved the other way. Catherine Beth Washburn, 37, of Irondequoit, New York, is charged with wiring $30,116 in cryptocurrency, in roughly eighty transfers over six months, to a purported fighter for Palestine Islamic Jihad — the faction descended from the Muslim Brotherhood and backed, according to the intelligence sourcing quoted in the charging documents, by Iran and Lebanese Hizballah.

In messages recovered from her iCloud account under federal search warrant, Washburn told the man she believed to be an Al-Quds Brigades fighter: “I wish every day were October 7th.”

The Bureau’s examination of the same network finds it surfaced earlier, and more violently, on Canadian soil. By claims of responsibility compiled by researchers, and by the participants’ own published communiqué, its documented arc runs from arson at a US defense contractor’s warehouse in Calgary, to the defacing of a Conservative member of Parliament’s constituency office north of Edmonton, and then south into a summer of vandalism and incendiary attacks across the eastern United States.

The analysis lands as attention slowly turns toward what sits behind a so-called progressive protest movement in North American cities.

In Toronto this week, a man was charged with a terrorism offense. The Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Unit, working with the federal Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, alleges that at pro-Palestinian demonstrations near Bay Street and Front Street West on May 25 and September 7, 2024, the accused used amplification devices to make public statements advocating harm against members of the Israeli and Jewish communities, and that he acted for the benefit of, and in association with, Hamas, a listed terrorist entity in Canada. Investigators searched a Toronto residence in March 2025 and seized multiple electronic devices.

Police allege that Ahmad Hassan Layosa Hajahmad, also known as Ahmad Jarrar, contributed to the activities of Hamas in order to enhance the group’s ability to carry out terrorist activity. Hajahmad, 33, was arrested on the morning of July 21 and has been released on bail. A man of the same name, using the alias recorded on the charging document, appears to have been so prevalent in the street protest movements of Ontario that he was recorded as a spokesman in Canadian television news coverage.

No public document connects the Toronto prosecution to the network described in the New York complaint.

What the two files share is a date — October 7, 2023. Read alongside the unprosecuted attacks in Alberta, they describe three concurrent national-security actions in North America arising from the same terrorist attack in Israel.

What surfaces, in The Bureau’s mapping, is a triangle drawn from documents.

One line runs from New York state to a purported fighter in Gaza — and behind him, according to the intelligence sourcing in the American charging papers, to Tehran.

A second runs through a Manhattan nonprofit and media complex toward the Marxist, Shanghai-based tech tycoon who finances it, Neville Roy Singham — and, in the reporting of a former Federal Bureau of Investigation counterintelligence expert, to the Chinese Communist Party.

The third runs through Canada: an arson in Calgary authorized in the words of a Palestinian faction’s founding theorist — the same ideological fountainhead claimed by Samidoun, the protest network coordinated from Vancouver.

And Samidoun closes the triangle.

Its international coordinator, a lawyer named Charlotte Kates, appeared repeatedly at events hosted by the protest coalition commanded from Singham’s Manhattan media complex — the tycoon whose network the former FBI analyst ties to the Chinese Communist Party. The same Samidoun is connected through its parent faction directly to Tehran, and is named by Ottawa — on paper, with no prosecution to follow — a terrorist entity.

These dots do not flow from a single command structure.

But they connect, again and again, to the same active leftist street movement in North American cities — a movement in which some voices have espoused violence, and in one case allegedly murder, in the killing of two young Israeli embassy staff outside a Jewish museum in Washington.

What can be said without equivocation is that the ideological glue is a doctrine of decolonization and anti-imperialism — one that intersects, in the documents, with overt Islamist religious language, with communist organizational lineages, and with the interests of Gaza, Tehran and Beijing.