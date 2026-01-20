The Bureau

Louise Westblom
6h

We seriously need a press release once again from Garry Clement and Sam Cooper explaining the dangers of this cooperation with China. Canadians are sleeping we are allies to the U.S not China who abuses their own citizens. Carney is proving to be as I predicted the intelligent Trudeau the most dangerous Prime Minister Canada has ever had. Wake Up Canada!

James Schwartz
7h

Canada just wants to be even more forefront in Trump’s crosshairs. What benefits can seriously be gleaned from cooperating with Chinese police who open secret police stations to subvert local diaspora through intimidation. If anyone has followed the US federal case in NY that somehow ended in a hung jury it showed that money flowed through these offices and when heat comes down people abscond back to China never to face justice. Hoping an “independent” council would oversee this cooperation is foolhardy because it would be people picked by the govt and you’d have to keep looking at their bank accounts to make sure they were not paid off. This is another loser for Canada who is inching even closer to being a communist country. Which I’d add is something the US will not and cannot allow on its border. How Canada can’t see this is maddening. I’d also add if Canada believes someone would come to their aid when the US comes to save her I’d look at who came to Venezuela’s aid. Stay tuned because that was the first domino. The US empire is in expansionist mode now.

