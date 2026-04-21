The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole Saville's avatar
Carole Saville
1h

I don’t know what it is about Canadians, where, seemingly, we seem to be walking into the arms of Chinese communism with our eyes wide open.

It is not like there aren’t lots of independent media folks telling us daily what is going wrong in Canada. It’s not like politicians, other than those of the liberal cult, aren’t warning us about how close this country is to economic collapse.

It’s not just Carney, but it seems like all his ministers and colleagues, if not prolific liars are at least versed in the art of gas-lighting, and have convinced many Canadians that all is well.

We are a failed federation, and we have failed because we have allowed corruption in Canada for years, and now it is there for everyone to see – almost daily, yet it is shrugged off.

Reply
Share
Louise Westblom's avatar
Louise Westblom
1h

I am so outraged at our taxpayer funded msm and government who continue to turn a blind eye to China. What is worst is that our liberal government is blatantly working with Beijing’s elite and their communist rulers. They are no longer afraid to publicly admit their coercion. They’ve successfully brainwashed sleepy Canadians into severe TDS. Now our democratically elected neighbors to the south are our enemies and communist China our friend????? Just look at the destruction that China leaves behind for example the Congo and cobalt mining. Why are we allowing ourselves to be dependent on China when we have everything we need to be self reliant? The only answer I can conclude is that Carney and the Laurentian elites are in bed with China and this is purposely done to enhance their wallets. Everything that comes out of China has slave labor blood attached to it (allegedly😉)

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture