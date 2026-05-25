The Bureau

The Bureau

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Wayne hodgson's avatar
Wayne hodgson
5h

Keep up the great work Sam. Only problem I see is how NOT the MSN is reporting on this stuff??

Has any MSN reporter even attempted doing some digging in on this file??

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Tulio Massini's avatar
Tulio Massini
5h

Funny how ALL the people in the photo seem to be of a certain ethnic group. 🤔🤔🤨

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