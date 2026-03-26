The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Martin's avatar
Diane Martin
7h

Our new strategic partner is great, aren’t they? Wow…

Reply
Share
1 reply
Alan's avatar
Alan
6h

I'm sure he came in through Canada as usual. No wonder Trump regards us as a greater security threat than the southern border.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sam Cooper · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture