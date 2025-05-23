The Bureau

The Bureau

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darryl Plecas's avatar
Darryl Plecas
4h

Yet another example where politicians seek to manipulate the electorate instead of genuinely representing its interest. Every Canadian should read this story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jon W M's avatar
Jon W M
4h

perfectly illustrates how gullible the Canadian electorate truly is and how corrupt & how incestuous the relationship between the MSM, LPC and the uninformed, lazy electorate is - honestly makes one embarrassed to be Canadian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sam Cooper
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture